Built In Closes $22 Million Series C Funding Led by Updata Partners

CHICAGO, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Built In, a platform connecting professionals with technology companies across the United States, announced today that it has raised $22 million in Series C funding. Updata Partners led the round, with participation from existing investors including MATH Venture Partners, which led Built In's previous two funding rounds. The company will use the funding to expand its national footprint, increase investments in its core product and further enhance opportunities for professional development in the technology industry.

"The market opportunity ahead of Built In is incredibly exciting, based in part on a set of favorable business and macroeconomic trends," said Carter Griffin, General Partner, Updata, who will be joining Built In's Board of Directors. "In addition to low unemployment and the continued growth of the tech sector, more companies than ever are undergoing digital transformations to stay competitive. Their success hinges on the extent to which they meaningfully engage with the tech community."

"The digitally native generation in today's workforce seeks collaborative, purpose-driven workplaces that value their talents," said Maria Christopoulos Katris, Built In's Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer. "We help them connect with their local tech communities, grow professionally and discover opportunities at companies they believe in. We couldn't be more excited to partner with Updata to expand across the country and offer personalized experiences to help professionals excel in their careers."

Founded in 2011 in Chicago, Built In helps more than 1,800 customers — from fast-growing startups to Fortune 50 companies — connect with over 1 million technology professionals each month. Built In has revolutionized how talented people discover their professional purpose, how companies tell their stories and how communities connect over a shared passion for tech.

"When we first invested in Built In in 2015, they were a small team with a very big vision," said Troy Henikoff, Managing Director of MATH Venture Partners. "It is rare to see a company thoughtfully transform and consistently deliver best-in-class KPIs and growth with so little outside capital. Maria and her team consistently deliver to their customers, users and investors, and I could not be prouder to partner with them on this journey."

Currently at 100 employees, Built In will double headcount at its Chicago headquarters and expand its national footprint over the next 12 months. This is the second-largest round of funding in Chicago raised by a woman CEO leading a digital technology company, according to data provided by Pitchbook .

ABOUT BUILT IN

Working in tech is a lifestyle. Built In helps people live it with purpose. Across the most vibrant tech hubs in the U.S., the company helps tech professionals stay on top of tech news and trends, expand their networks and carve out futures at companies they believe in. Its market-specific sites serve more than 1,800 customers and an audience of 1 million tech professionals every month. Built In recently launched BuiltIn.com, a national hub for tech trend coverage and resources to help people grow in their careers.

National Site: BuiltIn.com . Local Sites: BuiltInChicago.com | BuiltInLA.com | BuiltInColorado.com | BuiltInAustin.com | BuiltInNYC.com | BuiltInBoston.com | BuiltInSeattle.com

ABOUT UPDATA PARTNERS

Updata Partners is a leading technology growth equity firm based in Washington, DC. Led by an investment team averaging more than 25 years of technology experience, Updata invests in high-growth software and software-driven businesses where the combination of its capital and operating experience will help accelerate success. For more information, visit: https://updata.com/

ABOUT MATH VENTURE PARTNERS

MATH Venture Partners is an early-stage venture capital fund managed by an experienced team of hands-on technology investors and operators. The fund invests in digital technology companies demonstrating a competitive advantage in acquiring and retaining customers. MATH Venture Partners has more than three dozen companies in its portfolio, including Acorns, Built In, Cardflight, ChefHero, Chowly, EatStreet and SpotHero. For more information, visit: https://www.mathventurepartners.com

