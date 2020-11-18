Built In Earned a Ranking of 244 for the Fastest-Growing Companies in North America on Deloitte's 2020 Technology Fast 500™ List

"Built In's agile response to market trends has been a major driver of its growth." Tweet this

According to Built In's CEO and Co-Founder Maria Christopoulos Katris, the company's agile response to marketplace trends has been a major factor in driving the platform's growth.

"In 2020, we saw record high unemployment rates overall," says Katris, "but tech professionals specifically were less affected. More companies recognize the need to be 'digital first' in order to thrive during and after COVID. So they're still searching for professionals that can fill hard-to-hire tech roles of the future. Every month, 2.5 million tech professionals visit Built In to read about the industry, grow as professionals and discover companies they want to join. In other words, we're positioned to deliver."

Other trends initiated by COVID have caused seismic shifts. Built In quickly innovated for one of the most significant employment-related changes of 2020: Geographical boundaries are dissolving. Employees can now fill sophisticated tech roles remotely. To help customers find the most sought-after professionals no matter where they live, Built In launched a remote solution. Demand among Built In users is high: From January to October, tech professionals' openness to remote work increased 260%.

"From the start, Built In revolutionized the way companies recruited tech talent, and we're staying true to that legacy," says Katris. "In fact, our drive to innovate has kicked into an even higher gear. We're keeping our eyes trained on shifts and trends in tech employment and tech in general. And we'll work as fast as the market to leverage those trends to serve customer needs."

Adds Katris: "We're so proud to have earned this distinction with Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™ for the second consecutive year. Sharing a place on the list with so many esteemed innovators is an honor."

About Built In

Built In, a revolution in tech recruitment, serves more than 1,800 innovative companies of all sizes, from startups to SMBs to the enterprise, delivering content and digital recruitment solutions that work. The platform amplifies companies' reputations as national, local or remote employers of choice, as well as leaders in DEI. Monthly, 2.5 million tech professionals rely on Built In to stay up on industry trends, grow in their roles and discover companies with missions they want to join. In its content, the venture-backed platform covers companies' tech, culture and people. By activating professionals to apply to open roles with employers they believe in, Built In is a top source of qualified inbound applicants for customers. In addition to Built In's inclusion in Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™ for two consecutive years, other accolades include Built In's place on the 2020 Inc. 5000 list. http://www.builtin.com

About Deloitte's 2020 Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 26th year, Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2016 to 2019. In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $US50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least $US5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

