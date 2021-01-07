Built In Honors Gong in Its Esteemed 2021 Best Places to Work Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Built In today announced that Gong was honored in its 2021 Best Places To Work Awards. Specifically, Gong earned a place on the SF Best Midsize Companies to Work for list. The annual awards include companies of all sizes, from startups to the enterprise, nationally and in the eight largest tech markets.

"Each and every Gongster has contributed to the unique culture we've developed at Gong that is centered around our customers. Our culture has always been inherently inclusive and diverse, allowing us to best serve some of the largest enterprises in the world as a result," said Gong CEO, Amit Bendov. "We're honored to be amongst such good company on this list in one of the most competitive markets in the world."

Built In determines winners for Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation, benefits and cultural programs. To reflect the attributes candidates are searching for on Built In today, this year's program weighted criteria more heavily, like remote opportunities and programs for diversity, equity and inclusion.

"These companies raise the bar for cultural excellence and the ability to adapt to meet changing needs of employees," says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. "The 2021 winners show a commitment not just to creating meaningful cultures but to delivering talent needs as they change in a dynamic landscape. We're thrilled to extend our congratulations to the winners."

Tech professionals rely on Built In's Best Places to Work lists to discover employers that align with their preferences, passions and values. Since its inception three years ago, the award has expanded in reach, from online views of tens of thousands to just under 1 million views today.

If you want to join the award winning team, Gong is hiring in San Francisco, Atlanta, Tel Aviv, and remotely for select roles. Gong values diversity, equity, and inclusion and is committed to making sure its team reflects the diversity of our country and its customers. Learn more about career opportunities at www.gong.io/careers .

ABOUT BUILT IN

Built In, a revolution in tech recruitment, serves more than 1,800 innovative companies of all sizes, from startups to the enterprise, delivering content and digital recruitment solutions that work. The platform amplifies companies' brands as national, local or remote employers of choice, as well as leaders in DEI. Monthly, 2.5 million tech professionals rely on Built In to stay up on trends, grow in their roles and discover companies with missions they want to join. The platform publishes stories about companies' tech, culture and people. This activates sought-after professionals to apply to customers' open roles. http://www.builtin.com

ABOUT BUILT IN'S BEST PLACES TO WORK

Built In's esteemed Best Places to Work awards, now in its third year, honor companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Small Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work, 50 Companies with the Best Benefits and 50 Best Paying Companies. Two new national categories reflect what candidates are searching for, including 50 Best Large Companies to Work For and 50 Best Remote-First Places to Work.

BEST PLACES TO WORK: METHODOLOGY

Built In ranks companies algorithmically based on compensation information, benefits and culture programs. This year, based on data showing tech professionals' needs, the Best Places to Work algorithm added weight to companies' commitment to DEI and remote culture. Rank is determined by combining a company's score in each of these categories.

About Gong

Gong enables revenue teams to realize their fullest potential by unveiling their customer reality. The patented Gong Revenue Intelligence Platform™ captures and understands every customer interaction, then delivers insights at scale, empowering revenue teams to make decisions based on data instead of opinions. Over 1,400 innovative companies like Zillow, Slack, PayPal, Twilio, Shopify, Hubspot, SproutSocial, Zoominfo, Outreach, MuleSoft, and LinkedIn trust Gong to power their customer reality. With Gong, customers experience improved win rates, increased deal sizes, and accelerated employee ramp-times. Gong is a private company headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit www.gong.io or follow us on LinkedIn .

