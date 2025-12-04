New Gong Labs Research Finds AI Is Now a Trusted Decision-Maker in Revenue Teams

Global report also shows that teams that use AI as a core driver of revenue strategy are 65% more likely to increase win rates

Data also reveals that AI-driven teams generate 77% more revenue per representative – a six digit increase over those who don't

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gong , the leading Revenue AI company, today released its second annual State of Revenue AI report , revealing that AI has earned its seat at the revenue table. According to the report, seven in ten enterprise revenue leaders now trust AI to regularly make business decisions. This signals the technology's evolution from a competitive edge that helped individuals gain efficiency into an essential for every level of the revenue organization.

The data shows that these AI-powered decisions are bearing fruit: organizations embedding AI as a core driver of their go-to-market (GTM) strategy are outperforming their peers, being 65% more likely to increase win rates.

The research, drawn from an analysis of 7.1 million sales opportunities across 3,600+ companies and a survey of more than 3,000 global revenue leaders, offers fresh insights into how revenue teams are adapting to economic shifts, embracing AI, and redefining productivity and growth for the year ahead.

"Our research reveals a fundamental shift in how AI shows up in forward-thinking revenue teams. It's no longer a helpful sidekick, but now a strategic partner," said Amit Bendov, CEO and co-founder, Gong. "Revenue teams that embrace AI aren't just seeing better revenue outcomes, they're reshaping entire GTM functions. The data shows us that the future of sales will not be shaped by humans or by AI, but rather by the power of both working together."

AI as a Job-Shaper, Not a Job-Taker

The report also highlights a shifting narrative around AI and the workforce: that AI is viewed less as a threat and more as a catalyst for transformation. When asked about the three-year impact of AI, 43% of respondents said they expect it to transform jobs without reducing headcount, making it the most common outlook. Only 28% anticipate job eliminations, while 21% foresee new revenue roles being created. Just 8% predict minimal impact.

As revenue professionals increasingly implement AI technologies in their day-to-day activities, they are seeing its transformative power on their roles. In fact, leaders are prioritizing productivity and output of existing teams, with productivity now ranked as the number one growth strategy for 2026, up from fourth place last year. Key areas of change include:

Reduced administrative time , like data entry, note-taking, CRM updates emerging as the top-ranked impact

, like data entry, note-taking, CRM updates emerging as the top-ranked impact More customer-facing capacity , enabling more calls, meetings, and outreach

, enabling more calls, meetings, and outreach Greater strategic and creative focus , such as account planning and deal strategy

, such as account planning and deal strategy Better data-driven decision-making, driving engagement among revenue leaders

AI Becomes a Strategic Partner in Revenue Growth

Seven in ten enterprise revenue leaders now trust AI to regularly make business decisions, underscoring AI's shift from experimentation to expectation. In 2025, the number of US companies using AI to forecast and measure strategic success increased 50% year over year.

Teams using revenue-specific AI solutions were twice as likely to leverage AI for forecasting and predictive modeling, driving outcomes beyond what general-purpose tools delivered, including:

13% higher revenue growth

85% greater commercial impact

Sales Teams Using AI More Win More

Organizations that have boldly embraced AI within their core business use cases capture more value from their investments than those further behind or more surface-level in their deployments.

Teams that deeply leverage AI generate 77% more revenue per representative – a six-digit increase over those that do not use it.

AI Adoption in the US vs. UK

Companies in the UK lag those in the US by about 12-18 months when it comes to AI adoption.

United States: AI adoption continues to accelerate, with 87% of US companies now using AI and an additional 9% planning to adopt it within the next year.

AI adoption continues to accelerate, with 87% of US companies now using AI and an additional 9% planning to adopt it within the next year. United Kingdom: UK adoption in 2025 looks very similar to US findings from last year's report, with 70% currently using AI, with another 22% planning to in the next 12 months.

Methodology:

Insights from The State of Revenue 2026 are based on a combination of survey and proprietary data. Gong surveyed 3,048 global revenue leaders, with respondents based in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, and Germany. In addition, the Gong Labs research team analyzed 7.1 million sales opportunities across 3,613 companies to measure the impact of AI and performance across revenue teams.

About Gong:

Gong harnesses the power of AI to transform how revenue teams win. The Gong Revenue AI Operating System unifies data, insights, and workflows into a single, trusted system that observes, guides, and acts alongside the world's most successful revenue teams. Powered by the Gong Revenue Graph, AI-powered intelligence, specialized agents, and trusted applications, Gong helps more than 5,000 companies around the world deeply understand their teams and customers, automate critical sales workflows, and close more deals with less effort. For more information, visit www.gong.io .

