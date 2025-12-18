Gong ranked #1 across four evaluated Use Cases in the Critical Capabilities report

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gong , the leading revenue AI company, today announced that it has been named a Leader in the 2025 Magic Quadrant™ for Revenue Action Orchestration (RAO) by Gartner Inc.

Gong Named a Leader in 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Revenue Action Orchestration

The Gong Revenue AI Operating System, which unifies data, AI insights, and workflows, helps go-to-market teams drive predictable business outcomes and uncover greater efficiencies. The first-ever Magic Quadrant for the RAO market is emerging from the convergence of previously separate sales engagement and revenue intelligence markets. We believe Gong's position as a Leader in this inaugural report establishes its pioneering role in shaping the category of revenue technology. Gong placed highest among the 12 vendors evaluated on the "Ability to Execute" axis. The company also placed furthest on the "Completeness of Vision" axis.

To Gong, being named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Revenue Action Orchestration underscores not only our commitment to continuous innovation but also the measurable impact we deliver to our customers," said Amit Bendov, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer at Gong. "As the creator and leader of the Revenue AI category, we are honored by this recognition and remain dedicated to helping revenue organizations win more by turning intelligence into action, and action into scalable growth.

In addition to being named a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for RAO, Gong also ranked first in all four of the evaluated Use Cases in the 2025 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Revenue Action Orchestration. The Use Case categories include: acquire new customers, retain and grow accounts, manage pipeline and forecast, and coach sales talent.

According to Gartner:

Leaders in the RAO market demonstrate a strong ability to execute their vision through products and services, consistently delivering solid business results, evident in their revenue and earnings. They have successfully deployed their RAO solutions with a significant or rapidly growing number of customers worldwide, often supporting a wide range of industries and large-scale deployments. These vendors consistently achieve above-average customer experience levels, product execution scores and sales execution scores.

Of the 12 solutions evaluated, Gong was named one of only three Leaders. For more information on why Gong was named a Leader and ranked first across all four Critical Capabilities use cases, or to learn more about the RAO category as a whole, complimentary copies of the Gartner, Inc. 2025 Magic Quadrant for RAO and the critical capabilities reports are available for download here .

Gartner Disclaimer:

1 Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Revenue Action Orchestration, By Steve Rietberg, Dan Gottlieb, Alyssa Cruz, 15 December 2025.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Gong

Gong harnesses the power of AI to transform how revenue teams win. The Gong Revenue AI Operating System unifies data, insights, and workflows into a single, trusted system that observes, guides, and acts alongside the world's most successful revenue teams. Powered by the Gong Revenue Graph, AI-powered intelligence, specialized agents, and trusted applications, Gong helps more than 5,000 companies around the world deeply understand their teams and customers, automate critical sales workflows, and close more deals with less effort. For more information, visit www.gong.io.

