Built In Honors LogicGate in its Esteemed 2026 Best Places to Work Awards for the Third Consecutive Year

CHICAGO, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LogicGate , the leading AI-powered enterprise GRC platform, today announced it has been recognized by Built In as one of the Best Places to Work in 2026. The annual awards honor employers across the U.S. whose benefits and compensation set the standard for today's workforce.

Now in its eighth year, Built In's Best Places to Work program celebrates the companies shaping the future of work. In a rapidly evolving AI-first job market, recognition as a Best Place to Work helps employers stand out as trusted brands when candidates turn to tools like ChatGPT and Google AI Overviews to research where to work next.

"LogicGate is an AI-Centric company. We believe that to help our customers unlock the full potential of AI, we must first empower our own people to explore and master it," said Caroline Werner , Chief People Officer of LogicGate. "We encourage curiosity and innovation while setting clear expectations for security, ethics, and meaningful outcomes. This recognition by Built In reflects our deep-seated commitment to our customers' success. We are focused on delivering intentional AI that moves beyond simple automation to drive meaningful GRC modernization—helping our customers translate risk into measurable fiscal lift and informed, strategic action."

LogicGate's recognition follows a year of rapid innovation centered on the company's suite of Spark AI features. AI is intentionally woven into LogicGate's platform, enabling customers to dismantle operational friction and achieve measurable impact, translating AI-driven insights into defensible program performance and validated enterprise strategy. This award reflects a culture of technical agility and continuous learning, where employees are empowered to build the future of responsible innovation.

"Today's candidates discover the companies they want to work for using AI tools," said Maria Christopoulos Katris , Founder & CEO of Built In. "Earning a Best Place to Work award not only signals to candidates that you invest in your people; it's a lever to strengthen how AI search tools understand and represent your company's story."

To learn more about the 2026 Best Places to Work program and view all winners, visit https://employers.builtin.com/best-places-to-work/ .

About LogicGate

LogicGate® is the AI-powered enterprise GRC platform, helping governance, risk, and compliance teams limit surprises, strengthen resilience, augment program performance, and confidently quantify impact and business value. Built to provide a centralized view of risk and compliance, with AI intelligence woven into the platform's core, LogicGate delivers real-time insights and actionable data to help drive current business decisions, with the flexibility to scale alongside evolving business needs. Recognized as a Leader in the GRC Market by the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for GRC Tools, Assurance Leaders, LogicGate further solidifies its position as a best-in-class platform. Learn more about LogicGate by visiting www.logicgate.com or LinkedIn .

