Crowe and LogicGate Form Strategic Alliance to Deliver Financial Services GRC Accelerators

CHICAGO, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crowe LLP , a leading public accounting and consulting firm, today announced a strategic alliance with LogicGate , the leading AI Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) platform for the enterprise, to deliver a comprehensive set of Crowe-developed risk and compliance accelerators built specifically for banks and credit unions. This collaboration fuses Crowe's deep financial services expertise with LogicGate's leading GRC platform to reduce reliance on traditional, resource-heavy implementations with ready-to-deploy solutions.

Developed by Crowe and delivered in collaboration with LogicGate, these accelerators reflect real-world regulatory demands and the operational needs of banks and credit unions. Available through LogicGate's Risk Cloud, the offerings include preconfigured workflows, assessments, and content needed to manage complex use cases such as third-party risk management, compliance monitoring and testing, risk and control self-assessment, and other mandated work streams within the sector.

"Banks and credit unions are under constant pressure to modernize their risk and compliance programs, without adding complexity or burden," said Tony Classen , GRC technology principal at Crowe. "Through Crowe's alliance with LogicGate, decades of hands-on experience helping financial institutions meet regulatory expectations are now packaged in a scalable, technology-enabled way, supporting organizations as they implement defensible GRC programs quickly and efficiently."

By integrating banking best practices within LogicGate's agile platform, institutions can manage their GRC programs more efficiently and implement faster. Primary value drivers of the alliance include:

Operationalizing Crowe's methodologies within LogicGate's architecture, the accelerators deliver regulatory-aligned content and workflows that examiners expect. Organizations also have access to subject-matter experts from both organizations throughout the risk lifecycle. Accelerated Time to Value: Leveraging bank-specific risk and compliance solutions within LogicGate's intuitive interface, the accelerators support expedited outcomes and ongoing GRC program management.

Leveraging bank-specific risk and compliance solutions within LogicGate's intuitive interface, the accelerators support expedited outcomes and ongoing GRC program management. Financial and Efficiency Savings: Replacing manual configuration with ready-to-deploy frameworks, the accelerators minimize resource strain and reduce the labor hours typically required for a successful GRC rollout.

"For modern financial institutions, the ability to execute with defensible certainty and decisive speed is paramount," said LogicGate CEO and co-founder Matt Kunkel . "The combination of Crowe's institutional intelligence in highly-regulated industries and LogicGate's market-defining agility empowers financial institutions to navigate regulatory complexity with confidence, scalability, and measurability from day one."

