LogicGate Recognized as a Leader in Third-Party Risk Management Platforms, Q1 2026 Report by Independent Research Firm

"LogicGate has completed a strategic transformation, and it shows," report states

CHICAGO, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LogicGate, the leading AI GRC platform for the Enterprise, proudly announced it was named one of only three Leaders in The Forrester Wave™: Third-Party Risk Management Platforms, Q1 2026 Report. We believe this recognition is driven by our AI-led innovation strategy and an industry-shaping roadmap. Specifically, the Forrester report stated that LogicGate differentiates in several TPRM capabilities, including risk assessment analysis, mitigation, and monitoring, with features such as AI autofill for assessment responses. LogicGate believes this reinforces the company's industry-leading platform usability. Forrester also noted, "Customers said that LogicGate's flexible platform drives strong efficiency, visibility, and adaptability across their TPRM programs."

In a globalized economy, a stagnant TPRM program is a strategic liability. As noted by Forrester, TPRM has moved from a peripheral concern to an urgent business risk and board-level priority. The role of the supply chain as a critical driver of success demands a shift in oversight—moving beyond static check-ins toward a model of dynamic, real-time synchronization. LogicGate views these relationships not just through the lens of risk, but as critical drivers of partner-led acceleration.

By receiving '5/5' scores across 11 criteria—which Forrester defines as superior relative to others evaluated—LogicGate believes it demonstrates the company's understanding of enterprise needs, distinguishing itself as a leader through innovation and unmatched usability, and stands out as an industry pacesetter in AI capabilities and AI Governance. 5/5 scores include the following criteria:

Strategy:

Innovation

Roadmap

Partner Ecosystem

Adoption

Current Offering:

AI Governance and Risk Management

Risk Assessment and Scoring

Risk Analysis and Aggregation

Risk Mitigation and Corrective Action

Ongoing Monitoring

Workflow

Usability

"The speed of business in 2026 demands a shift in how we view the extended enterprise. Your supply chain is no longer just a vendor list—it has a direct impact on the success of the business," said LogicGate CEO and co-founder Matt Kunkel. "It is imperative to move beyond the complacency of 'box-checking' and into an era of live ecosystem monitoring. By prioritizing a dynamic and continuous TPRM program, organizations aren't just managing risk—they are protecting the business, scaling safely, and accelerating innovation."

LogicGate received the highest scores possible in 11 criteria, including:

Roadmap - LogicGate's innovative roadmap focuses on architecting the autonomous enterprise. The company is deploying a "digital workforce" via Spark AI Agents to automate decision-making and rapid app-building. This is supported by a sovereign trust infrastructure—featuring self-hosted LLMs and MCP server integration—and a governance framework (ALM) designed for resilient AI deployment. By expanding Continuous Monitoring and launching Executive Reporting Agents, LogicGate is transitioning GRC from periodic sampling to real-time, AI-driven intelligence.

Adoption - LogicGate's adoption philosophy is built to accelerate time-to-value while ensuring total operational autonomy. By leveraging intentional AI, customer documentation is input into platform applications in minutes, not months. This high-velocity start is supported by a 90-day Hyper Care program and on-demand virtual learning, allowing Admins to own their programs without the friction of a ticketing system. LogicGate empowers users to move beyond simple deployment through Executive Business Reviews, aligning platform telemetry with board-ready KPI reporting to ensure GRC maturity scales alongside business outcomes.

Usability - Delivering a modern, role-based experience by balancing no-code agility with a frictionless interface, LogicGate's AI GRC platform is designed to eliminate the technical barriers to GRC maturity, enabling organizations to deploy sophisticated programs and realize fast time to value. By combining a drag-and-drop builder with a robust library of purpose-built templates, users of any technical maturity are equipped to own their workflows without a dependency on IT. Providing a workflow-native experience—featuring conditional logic, mobile-friendly forms, and automated Slack/Teams integrations—users are guided through assessments while role-specific interfaces prevent information overload. This self-service model transforms GRC from a specialized silo into a business-wide capability.

AI Governance and Risk Management - LogicGate provides a purpose-built AI Use Case Management application that centralizes the inventory and governance of AI models and their associated use cases. The platform orchestrates the entire AI lifecycle, from intake and use-case identification to ongoing attestation. The platform's no-code architecture allows organizations to bypass prescriptive standards, effortlessly aligning workflows with evolving frameworks like ISO 42001, NIST AI RMF, or the EU AI Act. By linking use cases to specific models, the platform drives contextual, risk-based assessments across security, privacy, and performance domains. To ensure sustained compliance, the platform automates periodic attestations and remediation workflows, triggering real-time interventions whenever risk thresholds are exceeded. This transforms AI governance from a static hurdle into a dynamic, scalable oversight engine.

Risk Assessment & Scoring - LogicGate enables organizations to assess and score third-party risk through a structured, automated framework that evaluates vendors based on their inherent risk profile, assessment responses, and the specific products or services they provide. Vendors are automatically tiered using attributes such as data sensitivity, regulatory exposure, access to internal systems, and business criticality, ensuring assessment rigor is proportionate to vendor risk. As vendors complete risk assessments, responses are dynamically scored to identify control gaps and generate findings that feed directly into remediation and risk management workflows. Assessment results also update the vendor's overall risk status and can trigger adjustments to vendor tiering or monitoring requirements. To provide greater precision in risk evaluation, LogicGate allows organizations to assess risk at the product or service level—recognizing that a single vendor may present different levels of risk depending on the solution being used.

Within LogicGate's vendor profile in the report, Forrester states, "LogicGate is best suited to buyers with a clear TPRM vision, an appetite for DIY, and the discipline to keep the workflow flexibility from becoming a double-edged sword." To learn more about how LogicGate's AI GRC platform can modernize your approach to risk, and why the company was recognized as one of three Leaders in The Forrester Wave™: Third-Party Risk Management Platforms, Q1 2026 Report, visit us at HERE.

About LogicGate

LogicGate® is the leading AI GRC platform for the Enterprise, helping governance, risk, and compliance teams limit surprises, strengthen resilience, augment program performance, and confidently quantify impact and business value. Built to provide a centralized view of risk and compliance, with AI intelligence woven into the platform's core, LogicGate delivers real-time insights and actionable data to help drive current business decisions, with the flexibility to scale alongside evolving business needs. Recognized as a Leader in the GRC Market, LogicGate continues to further solidify its position as a best-in-class platform. Learn more about LogicGate by visiting www.logicgate.com or LinkedIn.

Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. For more information, read about Forrester's objectivity here .

SOURCE LogicGate