Built In Honors OpenGov in Its 2026 Best Places To Work Awards

In its eighth year, Built In's Best Places to Work program celebrates the companies shaping the future of work. In a rapidly evolving AI-first job market, recognition as a Best Place to Work helps employers stand out as trusted brands when candidates turn to tools like ChatGPT and Google AI Overviews to research where to work next.

"Today's candidates discover the companies they want to work for using AI tools," said Maria Christopoulos Katris , Founder & CEO of Built In. "Earning a Best Place to Work award not only signals to candidates that you invest in your people, it's a lever to strengthen how AI search tools understand and represent your company's story."

OpenGov has been honored on seven lists, specifically "Best Places to Work" in Chicago, Boston, Atlanta and Dallas; and "Best Midsize Places to Work" in San Francisco, Chicago and Boston. The awards reflect Built In's data-driven approach, evaluating companies based on compensation, benefits, and company-wide culture programs.

OpenGov India has also been recognized as one of the Best Startups to Work For in 2025 at the Shape of Work Summit in Bangalore, underscoring the company's commitment to building a strong, inclusive workplace culture across its global teams.

"These recognitions are a reflection of the people who choose to build their careers at OpenGov and the shared commitment we have to our mission to power more effective and accountable government," said Elise Cole, Chief Administrative Officer at OpenGov. "We're intentional about creating an environment where talented, purpose-driven people can do the best work of their careers while helping governments better serve their communities."

To learn more about the 2026 Best Places to Work program and view all winners, visit Built In's Best Places to Work Site.

To learn more about the Shape of Work Summit in Bangalore India, visit The Shape of Work People Leaders Summit Site .

ABOUT OPENGOV

OpenGov is the leader in AI and ERP solutions for local and state governments in the U.S. More than 2,000 cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts rely on the Public Service Platform to operate efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen public trust. Category-leading products include enterprise asset management, procurement and contract management, accounting and budgeting, billing and revenue management, permitting and licensing, and transparency and open data. These solutions come together in the OpenGov ERP, allowing public sector organizations to focus on priorities and deliver maximum ROI with every dollar and decision in sync.

Learn about OpenGov's mission to power more effective and accountable government and the vision of high-performance government for every community at OpenGov.com .

SOURCE OpenGov, Inc.