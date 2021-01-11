Built In Honors Pie Insurance in Its Esteemed 2021 Best Places To Work Awards

DENVER, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Built In announced today that Pie Insurance , an insurtech specializing in workers' comp insurance for small businesses, was honored in its 2021 Best Places To Work Awards. Pie Insurance earned a place on Built In Colorado's Best Midsize Companies to Work , Best Places to Work , and Best Paying Companies lists.

"We are thrilled to be honored again by Built In as one of the top places to work in Colorado," said Dax Craig, co-founder and president of Pie Insurance. "We're proud of the supportive and inclusive culture we've built at Pie, and the results speak for themselves: while 2020 brought immense challenges, Pie achieved record growth. We look forward to growing the team in 2021 and beyond."

Built In's annual awards include companies of all sizes in the eight largest tech markets and nationwide. Built In determines winners for Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation, benefits, and cultural programs. To reflect the attributes today's candidates are searching for on Built In, this year's program weighed certain criteria more heavily, like remote opportunities and programs for diversity, equity and inclusion.

About Pie Insurance

Pie Insurance is modernizing small business insurance by automating the entire coverage experience. Pie's use of advanced analytics enables savings of up to 30% for small business owners on AM Best A- (Excellent) rated workers' comp insurance directly through its website or through partner agents. Since its founding in 2017, Pie has received $188M in funding, grown its gross written premium to over $100M, and partnered with over 1,000 agencies nationwide. Headquartered in Denver, CO and Washington, DC, Pie has been recognized by Intelligent Insurer as an Insurtech Hot 100 and as a top workplace by The Denver Post , The Denver Business Journal , and Built in Colorado .

About Built In

Built In , a revolution in tech recruitment, serves more than 1,800 innovative companies of all sizes, from startups to the enterprise, delivering content and digital recruitment solutions that work. The platform amplifies companies' brands as national, local or remote employers of choice, as well as leaders in DEI. Monthly, 2.5 million tech professionals rely on Built In to stay up on trends, grow in their roles and discover companies with missions they want to join. The platform publishes stories about companies' tech, culture and people. This activates sought-after professionals to apply to customers' open roles.

SOURCE Pie Insurance

Related Links

pieinsurance.com

