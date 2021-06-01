Built In Now Accepting Nominees for Awards Program Honoring Innovative Technologists

These awards honor technologists who are on the rise, and whose outstanding work indicates they'll continue to rise. Tweet this

Nomination Deadline: June 30, 11:59pm EST

"We work with some of the most well-known tech companies in the world," says Sheridan Orr, CMO, Built In. "And we've been fortunate enough to meet many of their employees. While our Best Places to Work Awards celebrate companies and their cultures, we're thrilled that the Tech Innovator Awards will now honor tech professionals whose innovative thinking helps drive their companies' success. The winners will include tech professionals who are solving thorny problems, thinking about technology in new ways to disrupt industries, elevating humans and potentially changing the world."

Those who will emerge as among the 50 winners are not only exceptional practitioners of their craft in tech, but they also show strong leadership, effective communication and strategic execution. The winners, announced in August, will display these traits and represent diversity.

For Eligibility, Nominees Must:

Work in a technical capacity at their company, which may include but is not limited to these roles: software developer, full-stack engineer, product manager, solutions architect, data scientist, etc.

Be employed full time by a company and work in the U.S. Nominations for freelancers, contractors or those employed by an agency or consultancy will not be considered.

Not hold a C-level or VP-level position, based on our intent to honor technologists on the rise. Eligible nominees will hold positions such as individual contributors, managers or directors.

How to Nominate:

Click "Nominate a Technologist" here to complete your nomination.

to complete your nomination. Submit one or more nominee(s) — from within or outside your company — by or before June 30 , 11:59pm EST

, 11:59pm EST As a nominator, you will answer five questions in 100 to 250 words.

ABOUT THE 2021 TECH INNOVATOR AWARDS

The 2021 Tech Innovator Awards, Built In's inaugural awards program to honor technologists on the rise, celebrates future-thinking innovators whose outstanding work in technology shows they'll rise to great heights in their careers. A judges' panel of seasoned senior leaders in technology from a variety of industries and companies will select 50 winners. The winners will be announced in August. The nomination window closes on June 30, 11:59pm EST. https://employers.builtin.com/tech-innovator-awards/

ABOUT BUILT IN

Built In is a revolution in tech recruitment. Its mission is to connect the world through a shared passion for tech and the human need for purpose. The disruptive technology recruitment platform helps 1,800 customers, from SMBs to the enterprise, attract best-in-class talent to their technical roles of the future. Through content and digital recruitment solutions, Built In amplifies these companies' brands, whether they want to be known as national, local or remote employers of choice, or leaders in DEI. Monthly, 2.5 million tech professionals, often passive and hard to hire, visit Built In to read industry trends, grow in their roles and discover companies with missions they want to join. The venture-backed platform has been included in Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™ for two consecutive years and was included in the 2020 Inc. 5000 list. http://www.builtin.com

