Built In Now Accepting Nominees for Awards Program Honoring Rising Women in Tech

This is an opportunity for all of the tech industry to partner in the effort to effect positive change. Tweet this

"I couldn't be more thrilled to recognize women's contributions to technology, which have been historically formidable but also historically underrecognized," says Sheridan Orr, CMO, Built In. "The 2021 Moxie Awards is one part of overcoming that reality. Moreover, as a nomination-based honor, it's an opportunity for the tech industry as a whole to partner in the effort to effect positive change."

Nominees With "Moxie":

Work with outsized dedication, commitment or passion.

Shine in their respective field and aren't afraid to speak up.

Uplift or mentor other women to rise them up.

Overcome challenges with a solutions-first mindset, inspiring others to do the same.

A panel of esteemed, senior women leaders will select 50 winners to be recognized in late April. Winners will receive press exposure on Built In; a winners' package; and inclusion in a forthcoming e-book, "Words of Wisdom from Women in Tech."

For Eligibility, Nominees Must:

Identify as women, whether through gender identity, gender expression or sex.

Hold titles such as director, individual contributor, manager or VP — but must not be a senior-most executive, founder, CEO or other C-suite leader.

be a senior-most executive, founder, CEO or other C-suite leader. Work as technologists (developers, etc.) or hold tech-adjacent roles. The latter includes, but is not limited to, sales, customer success, UX, content, marketing — or any discipline that supports a company's technology.

Be a full-time employee who works in the U.S. for a company with more than 25 employees.

How to Nominate.

Access the nomination form on the Moxie Awards' website .

. Submit one or more nominee(s) — from within or outside your company — by or before March 31 , 11:59pm EST .

, . As you select your nominee(s), note that the winners list will be inclusive of all women in tech and recognize diversity.

ABOUT THE 2021 MOXIE AWARDS

Built In's 2021 Moxie Awards program celebrates outstanding women in tech whose track records of excellence indicate that they're likely to advance to the pinnacles of their careers. A judges' panel of seasoned women leaders in tech will select 50 winners, announced in late April. Built In's previous Moxie Awards program honored tech companies and leaders more generally. This 2021 evolution is a purpose-driven response to the dearth of recognition for women in tech. The nomination window closes on March 31, 11:59pm EST. https://employers.builtin.com/moxie-awards/

ABOUT BUILT IN

Built In is a revolution in tech recruitment. Its mission is to connect the world through a shared passion for tech and the human need for purpose. The disruptive technology recruitment platform helps 1,800 customers, from SMBs to enterprise companies, attract best-in-class talent to their technical roles of the future. Through content and digital recruitment solutions, Built In amplifies these companies' brands, whether they want to be known as national, local or remote employers of choice, or leaders in DEI. Monthly, 2.5 million tech professionals, often passive and hard to hire, visit Built In to read industry trends, grow in their roles and discover companies with missions they want to join. The venture-backed platform has been included in Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™ for two consecutive years and was included in the 2020 Inc. 5000 list. http://www.builtin.com

PRESS INQUIRIES

Tiffany Meyers, Built In

[email protected]

(917) 741-6750



SOURCE Built In

Related Links

http://www.builtin.com

