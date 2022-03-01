Built In Now Accepting Nominees for The 2022 Moxie Awards, Honoring Rising Women in Tech

The awards program celebrates the next generation of women tech leaders. Tweet this

"At Built In, our mission is to empower tech professionals to build the future," says Built In's Chief Marketing Officer Sheridan Orr. "Historically, women haven't been recognized adequately for their formidable contributions to the tech industry, and we're out to change that. By calling for nominations from all tech professionals, we're inviting the entire industry to join us in celebrating and advancing women leaders of the future."

A panel of esteemed, senior women leaders will select 50 winners, who will be announced in late April. Winners will receive press exposure on Built In and a winners' package.

Winners of the Moxie Awards Program:

Work with outsized dedication, commitment and passion.

Shine in their respective fields.

Aren't afraid to speak up for themselves and others.

Uplift and mentor other women.

Overcome challenges with a solutions-first mindset.

To Be Eligible, Nominees Must:

Identify as women, whether through gender identity, gender expression or sex.

Hold titles such as director, individual contributor or manager. Because the program focuses on the next generation, nominees must not be a senior-most executive, VP, founder, CEO or other C-suite leader.

be a senior-most executive, VP, founder, CEO or other C-suite leader. Work as technologists (developers, data science, etc.) or hold tech-adjacent roles. The latter includes, but is not limited to, sales, customer success, UX, content, marketing, operations — or any discipline that supports a company's technology.

Be full-time employees who work in the U.S. for a company with more than 25 employees.

How to Nominate:

Access the nomination form on the Moxie Awards' website.

Submit one or more nominee(s) — from within or outside your company — by or before Thursday, March 31 , 11:59pm EST .

ABOUT THE 2021 MOXIE AWARDS

Built In's 2022 Moxie Awards program celebrates outstanding women in tech whose track records of excellence indicate that they're likely to advance to the pinnacles of their careers. A judges' panel of seasoned women leaders in tech will select 50 winners, announced in late April. The nomination window closes on March 31, 11:59pm EST.

ABOUT BUILT IN

Built In is creating the largest platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, millions of the industry's most in-demand professionals visit BuiltIn.com from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, build skills to grow their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves 1,800 customers, innovative companies ranging from startups to those in the Fortune 100. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach tech professionals, locally, nationally or remotely. www.builtin.com

PRESS INQUIRIES

Tiffany Meyers, Built In

[email protected]

(917) 741-6750

SOURCE Built In