Built In Ranked 261 Fastest Growing Company in North America on Deloitte's 2019 Technology Fast 500™

CHICAGO, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Built In today announced it ranked 261 on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America now in its 25th year.

Built In grew +400% from 2015 to 2018. The company's CEO and Co-Founder, Maria Christopoulos Katris, says this growth stems from Built In's disruptive business model, which is custom built to meet the needs of the most purpose-driven generation in the workforce ever.

"Having seen that the tech recruitment industry was broken, we revolutionized the way talented people and companies find each other," says Katris. "With a recently launched national site, and local sites in eight tech hubs across the US, our growth is due entirely to the fact that we fill a chasm in the marketplace, serving a need and fueling the future of the workforce in tech. In an era of record-low unemployment, we help employers share their values and culture to an audience of hard-to-hire candidates. More than ever, those candidates have the freedom to choose — and they're choosing to work at companies that share their values."

Adds Katris: "We're so honored to be part of Deloitte's 2019 Technology Fast 500™, and we consider it a privilege to be in the company of so many other fast-growing innovators and disruptors."

About Built In

Working in tech is a way of life. Built In helps people live it with purpose. Across the most vibrant tech hubs in the US, Built In helps tech professionals stay on top of tech news and trends, expand their networks and carve out futures at companies they believe in. Built In attracts a niche audience of 1 million tech professionals every month and, in 2019, the company hit a milestone, serving 1,000 companies annually. Built In recently launched BuiltIn.com, a national hub for tech trend coverage and resources to help professionals grow in their careers.

National Site: BuiltIn.com. Local Sites: BuiltInChicago.com | BuiltInLA.com |

BuiltInColorado.com | BuiltInAustin.com | BuiltInNYC.com | BuiltInBoston.com | BuiltInSeattle.com | BuiltInSF.com

About Deloitte's 2019 Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 25th year, Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2015 to 2018. In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $US50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least $US5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

