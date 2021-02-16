Built In Releases Report on the State of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in the Technology Industry

The report supports Built In's intent to elevate the technology industry's DEI track record overall. Tweet this

"Built In is in a unique position to provide the 30,000-foot view of the state of DEI across the industry," says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. "More than 2.5 million tech professionals visit Built In monthly, and we're proud to call some of the most forward-thinking HR and employer brand leaders our customers. This data shows talent professionals where their employees and candidates see progress — and where they believe employers need to improve. Ultimately, the report supports Built In's intent to elevate the industry's DEI track record overall, helping companies set new standards for others to emulate."

Many results reflect the impact of the global racial justice movement of 2020, suggesting that technology companies recently have made more concerted efforts to counter workplace bias and inequities.

Orr adds that she's heartened by survey findings that show companies are taking concrete steps to move in the right direction.

For instance, of the employees surveyed, 46 percent say they've noticed their companies' increased DEI investments in 2020 versus in years prior. Moreover, 51 percent of companies say they now report on DEI metrics, an uptick from 31 percent in the years prior to 2020.

However, the report also highlights the need for continued action. While 78 percent of employees say DEI initiatives are very important when considering a job offer, 14 percent of technology companies today do not invest in DEI programs and initiatives.

Built In's data reveals the need for more inclusive tactics. Nearly 90 percent of technology employees say that feeling respected and valued by their peers and managers is important. Drilling down further, disparities become clear: While 74 percent of white employees report feeling this way at work, only 52 percent of Black employees agree.

"Built In's mission is to unite innovative companies and professionals around a shared passion for technology and the human need for purpose," says Maria Christopoulos Katris, Co-Founder and CEO, Built In. "Many companies now understand that creating a workplace centered on the principles of DEI is integral to their purpose. By giving them insights to shape meaningful action regarding DEI today and in the future, the report is an extension of our mission."

Download the report: https://employers.builtin.com/report-state-of-dei-in-tech/

