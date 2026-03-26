Built on 17 Years of Advertising: Colling Media's BDPN Framework Is Redefining Full-Funnel Results in Education, Real Estate, Trucking Recruitment, and Ecommerce

PHOENIX, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Colling Media, a top 3% Google Premier Partner and the #1 ranked advertising agency in Arizona, today announced breakthrough performance results driven by its proprietary BDPN Framework, a full-funnel advertising system built around four integrated stages: Brand, Demand, Performance, and Nurturing. Deployed across Education, Real Estate, Trucking Recruitment, and Ecommerce, the framework has consistently delivered measurable business outcomes that outpace what siloed, single-channel campaigns can achieve.

Colling Media BDPN Framework

The BDPN Framework was developed after 17 years and more than $50 million in managed ad spend, during which Colling Media identified a recurring pattern: brands investing heavily in bottom-funnel tactics while neglecting the awareness and demand stages that feed them. The result, in most cases, is rising cost per lead, shrinking conversion rates, and no clear picture of what is actually driving results.

"CMOs are spending $40 CPMs on OTT and CTV to replace what used to cost $5 to $10 on traditional television, and they are calling that a programmatic strategy. It is not. It is a panic move," said Brian Colling, CEO of Colling Media. "Our BDPN Framework stops the panic. It integrates Brand, Demand, Performance, and Nurturing into a single, powerful growth engine. We do not just run campaigns. We run a system that generates customers at every stage."

Proven Results Across Key Verticals

Colling Media's framework has delivered verifiable business outcomes across complex, high-consideration industries:

Education (Trade Schools & Universities): The BDPN Framework transforms enrollment marketing by aligning brand awareness, in-market demand capture, and high-intent search into a single coordinated system. Colling Media's education clients have seen enrollment growth of 10-15% alongside 20% greater media efficiencies .

The BDPN Framework transforms enrollment marketing by aligning brand awareness, in-market demand capture, and high-intent search into a single coordinated system. Colling Media's education clients have seen alongside . Real Estate: For property management and real estate firms, the framework captures the 2-4% of the market actively looking to buy or lease while simultaneously building brand equity in local markets. Recent BDPN deployments have resulted in a 42% reduction in CPL and a 20% lift in lead-to-appointment conversion rates .

For property management and real estate firms, the framework captures the 2-4% of the market actively looking to buy or lease while simultaneously building brand equity in local markets. Recent BDPN deployments have resulted in a and a . Trucking Recruitment: Recruiting qualified CDL drivers in a tight labor market requires reaching candidates before they are actively searching. The BDPN system targets drivers across the media they consume daily, moves them from passive awareness to active application, and nurtures them through the hiring pipeline. This integrated approach recently drove a 127% reduction in Cost Per Lead (CPL) alongside a 3X improvement in lead quality for a national trucking client.

Recruiting qualified CDL drivers in a tight labor market requires reaching candidates before they are actively searching. The BDPN system targets drivers across the media they consume daily, moves them from passive awareness to active application, and nurtures them through the hiring pipeline. This integrated approach recently drove a alongside a for a national trucking client. Ecommerce: Ecommerce success metrics vary by brand and category, which is exactly why a rigid, last-click measurement model fails retail advertisers. The BDPN mindset shift, moving from single-channel attribution to full-funnel accountability, has driven sales growth of up to 348% in some verticals. Google and Amazon Search remain the most efficient cost-per-sale channels, but BDPN reveals what is actually feeding them: Brand campaigns build the awareness that makes search more efficient, Demand campaigns capture in-market shoppers who are comparing options, Performance converts high-intent buyers, and Nurturing re-engages those who browsed but did not purchase while simultaneously expanding repeat customer revenue. The result is a compounding growth engine where every stage makes the others more effective. Colling Media tracks this through multi-touch attribution, connecting upper-funnel brand investment to lower-funnel sales outcomes across the full customer lifecycle.

What the BDPN Framework Is and How It Works

The BDPN Framework organizes every channel, every creative asset, and every dollar around the customer journey. Each stage has a defined role, tailored channels, and specific measurement metrics, solving the industry-wide problem of applying the same measurement framework to every channel regardless of its purpose.

Brand is the top of the funnel. Channels include linear TV, CTV/OTT, programmatic audio, and digital out-of-home (DOOH). The goal is mental real estate: ensuring a brand is already in a consumer's consideration set before they begin searching. Measured by reach, frequency, and brand lift.

Demand is the middle of the funnel. At any given time, only 2-4% of a brand's total addressable market is actively in-market. Demand campaigns use programmatic display, in-banner video, and targeted social media to reach those specific people. Measured by engagement, site visits, and assisted conversions.

Performance is the bottom of the funnel. Google Search, retargeting, and conversion-optimized landing pages convert intent into action: phone calls, form fills, purchases, and applications. Measured by CPA, ROAS, and direct conversion rate.

Nurturing is the post-conversion stage, and the most overlooked in the industry. CRM-integrated programmatic, email sequences, and sequential messaging turn one-time customers into repeat buyers and brand advocates. Measured by retention rate, lifetime value, and repeat purchase rate.

"Most agencies start and stop at the Performance layer, fishing in a shrinking pond," added Colling. "If nobody knows you exist, your performance campaigns are going to be expensive and limited. BDPN ensures that the top and middle of the funnel are constantly feeding the bottom."

Why the Siloed Agency Model Fails

The fragmented agency model, where search, social, and programmatic teams operate independently with no shared strategy, produces fragmented data, duplicated spend, and no clear picture of what is driving results. The BDPN Framework solves this by defining the right metrics for each stage of the journey, integrating every channel into a single system, and measuring outcomes in the business language that matters to CMOs: enrollments, hires, leases, and revenue.

For brands ready to stop running isolated campaigns and start running a growth system, Colling Media offers comprehensive strategy sessions to identify gaps and implement the BDPN Framework. Schedule a session at https://collingmedia.com/contact/.

About Colling Media

Founded in 2009, Colling Media is a Phoenix-based advertising agency specializing in performance media buying, multi-touch attribution, and integrated traditional and digital advertising. Ranked the #1 advertising agency in Arizona by AZ Big Media and recognized as a top 3% Google Premier Partner, Colling Media has managed over $50 million in ad spend across television, radio, out-of-home, connected TV, programmatic display, paid search, and paid social. The agency serves enterprise clients nationwide across trade schools, home services, healthcare, financial services, real estate, and ecommerce. To learn more about the BDPN Framework, visit collingmedia.com/advertising-strategies/the-bdpn-framework-how-colling-media-structures-every-advertising-campaign/.

Media Contact: Colling Media, 480.351.3947, [email protected], https://collingmedia.com/contact/

SOURCE Colling Media