Advertising veteran with years at BBDO, RPA, David&Goliath, McKinney, and DDB joins Phoenix's top-ranked agency to drive the next chapter of growth

PHOENIX, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Colling Media, a top 3% Google Premier Partner and the #1 ranked advertising agency in Arizona, announced the appointment of Adam Blankenship as Managing Director, Client Leadership and Growth. He brings over two decades of senior account leadership experience from some of the most respected advertising agencies in the country, including BBDO New York, RPA, David&Goliath, McKinney, DDB, and PeterMayer.

Colling Media Appoints Adam Blankenship as Managing Director, Client Leadership and Growth

"When Adam and I first connected through the American Association of Advertising Agencies (4As), it was immediately clear we were cut from the same cloth," said Brian Colling, CEO of Colling Media. "Same passion for the industry. Same belief that great account leadership is what separates good agencies from great ones. Same drive to do the work the right way. I have been around this industry long enough to know that talent like Adam's does not come along often. Having someone with his pedigree choose to relocate across the country to join Colling Media is something I do not take lightly. I am genuinely excited for what we are going to build together."

Blankenship's career spans two decades of senior leadership at agencies that have shaped some of the most iconic brand campaigns in the world. At BBDO New York, he served as VP, Global Account Director, steering integrated teams across North America, LATAM, APAC, and

EMEA for a $120 million client portfolio that included General Electric, ExxonMobil, Monster.com, and Mobil1. His GE work on the Ecomagination and Healthymagination campaigns became a Google case study. At David&Goliath, he drove the cross-functional team that delivered record sales for Kia Motors. At RPA in Santa Monica, he served as SVP, Group Account Director overseeing Honda's national business across brand, product launch, digital, and paid media. Most recently, he served as EVP, Director of Client Engagement at PeterMayer in New Orleans, steering the agency and overseeing all agency clients across telecommunications, tourism, healthcare, financial services, consumer packaged goods, spirits/beer/wine and professional sports.

"Colling Media is building something genuinely exciting," said Adam. "When Brian and I first talked, I was struck by how aligned we were, not just on strategy, but on how we think about clients, about teams, and about what this industry is capable of when you hold it to a higher standard. The BDPN Framework is exactly the kind of integrated, accountable approach that the best brands deserve. I am thrilled to be part of this team and to help take Colling Media to the next level."

In his new role, Blankenship will lead client engagement and account leadership across Colling Media's growing portfolio of enterprise clients, with a focus on deepening partnerships, expanding service opportunities, and ensuring that every client relationship is built on the kind of trust and results that create long-term growth. His appointment directly strengthens the agency's ability to deliver on Colling Media's proprietary BDPN Framework, the full funnel advertising system that integrates Brand, Demand, Performance, and Nurturing into a single, measurable growth engine.

"Adam brings the kind of enterprise account experience that our clients will feel immediately," added Colling. "He has managed $120 million global portfolios and delivered record-breaking results for some of the most demanding brands in the world. Now he brings all of that to our clients in Phoenix and across the country. I could not be more excited for what is ahead."

About Colling Media

Colling Media is a Phoenix-based advertising agency specializing in performance media buying, multi-touch attribution, and integrated traditional and digital advertising. Ranked the #1 advertising agency in Arizona by AZ Big Media and recognized as a top 3% Google Premier Partner, Colling Media manages over $50 million in ad spend across television, radio, out-of-home, connected TV, programmatic display, paid search, and paid social. The agency serves enterprise clients nationwide across education, automotive aftermarket & parts, real estate, trucking recruitment, ecommerce, healthcare, and financial services. To learn more, visit collingmedia.com.

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SOURCE Colling Media