BULDAK CELEBRATES SELF-LOVE THIS VALENTINE'S DAY WITH LIMITED-EDITION "HOTTER THAN MY EX" INSTANT RAMEN

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This Valentine's Day, South Korea's spice masters, Buldak , are setting the season of love aflame with a fiery new campaign, "Hotter Than My Ex," featuring limited-edition packaging for their signature spicy instant noodles celebrating singlehood and self-love, reminding us that confidence starts from within.

Equal parts playful, empowering and unapologetically confident, the campaign reframes Valentine's Day as less about couple culture and more about glow-ups, independence and personal empowerment. Instead of craving roses, jewels or external affirmation, Buldak invites fans to indulge in something with bold flavor that is undeniably much hotter.

Spice fiends can satisfy their true desires with a steamy Buldak Original Big Bowl for $2.99 per bowl. Dressed in fire engine red, these limited-edition "Hotter Than My Ex" Big Bowls capture the campaign's fierce attitude.

"'Hotter Than My Ex' is all about confidence," said Youngsik Shin, CEO of Samyang America. "Buldak has always been irreverently bold in flavor and personality, so naturally, we choose to celebrate Valentine's Day with less sweet and more spice. We're serving the perfect vibe for Gen Z who crave the unconventional."

Fans can find the limited-edition "Hotter Than My Ex" Buldak Original Hot Bowls via TikTok Shop, HMart and Walmart starting late January through February.

Even more fiery fun is on the way, with fresh content, social media challenges and star-studded surprises rolling out as part of the season-long "Hotter Than My Ex" campaign. Follow Buldak on Instagram and TikTok (@buldak_global) and visit Buldak.com to keep up with campaign updates – trust us, you won't want to miss what's next. #HotterThanMyEx #BuldakOriginal

ABOUT SAMYANG FOODS

Samyang Foods is the originator of South Korea's first-ever instant ramen, launched in 1963, delivering much-needed sustenance in a convenient and affordable package. Over six decades, Samyang Foods' innovative thinking and creativity have broadened the culinary landscape, providing nourishment and exciting new flavors to the world. Samyang Foods is the parent company of globally beloved food brands – Buldak, Tangle, MEP, and Samyang. Whether offering comfort and joy, or igniting diverse and fresh inspiration, Samyang Foods is committed to enriching lives and paving the way for a prosperous future. Visit SamyangAmerica.com to learn more.

