Buldak Launches "Hotter Than My Ex" Valentine's Day Campaign with BOYNEXTDOOR, Debuting PEPPO

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This Valentine's Day, South Korea's spice masters, Buldak , are setting the season of love aflame with a fiery new campaign. Samyang Foods today announced the sequential rollout of its new global campaign, "Hotter Than My EX (HTMX)," designed to resonate with Gen Z's values of self-confidence, self-expression, and self-love.

Under the slogan "Hotter Than My EX," Buldak repositions the romantic holiday as a celebration of knowing your worth. Equal parts playful, empowering and unapologetically confident, the campaign puts a fresh spin on Valentine's Day. The brand is spotlighting personal empowerment rather than traditional romance – focusing on glow-ups, moving on and choosing something undeniably hotter.

"Buldak has evolved beyond a food brand into one that represents the emotions and culture of young consumers worldwide," says Youngsik Kim, Samyang America CEO. "Through this campaign, we hope Buldak's bold, witty confidence connects more strongly with audiences."

To amplify this message, Samyang Foods partnered with K-pop's authentic new wave BOYNEXTDOOR as the face of the campaign. Known for their relatable charm, emotional honesty, and effortless style, BOYNEXTDOOR adds credibility and emotional depth to the narrative. In the campaign video, the group captures moments of self-discovery and confidence during Valentine's season, reinforcing the idea that confidence and empowerment can stand on their own when fueled by Buldak's spicy energy.

Further strengthening the campaign's impact, BOYNEXTDOOR's hit track "Earth, Wind & Fire" has been reimagined as "Buldak Hotter Than My EX Ver." The members directly participated in writing the new lyrics, elevating the campaign's narrative. Presented in the format of a music video, the campaign offers global fans a fresh and immersive brand experience. ZICO, executive producer of BOYNEXTDOOR, also praised the collaboration, noting that "the brand identity and the song's energy blend seamlessly."

As part of the global activation, Samyang Foods is launching the "Hotter Than My EX Challenge" across short-form platforms. Fans can also expect exclusive Valentine's Day packaging, designed to make gifting and sharing noodles as fun as it is flavorful. The limited-edition design captures the campaign's bold attitude and introduces their new character PEPPO, whose quirky, sassy charm connects with Gen Z and millennial audiences.

The limited-edition "Hotter Than My Ex" Buldak Big Bowls are available in stores and online from late January through February for Valentine's Day season – shop the product via TikTok Shop , HMart, and Walmart . Follow along for campaign updates at Buldak.com , and on Instagram and TikTok via @buldak_global . #HotterThanMyEx #BuldakOriginal

Samyang Foods is the originator of South Korea's first-ever instant ramen, launched in 1963, delivering much-needed sustenance in a convenient and affordable package. Over six decades, Samyang Foods' innovative thinking and creativity have broadened the culinary landscape, providing nourishment and exciting new flavors to the world. Samyang Foods is the parent company of globally beloved food brands – Buldak, Tangle, MEP, and Samyang. Whether offering comfort and joy, or igniting diverse and fresh inspiration, Samyang Foods is committed to enriching lives and paving the way for a prosperous future. Visit SamyangAmerica.com to learn more.

