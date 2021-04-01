Bulleit Frontier Whiskey Debuts Eco-friendly Earth Day Cocktail Kit in Partnership with American Forests and Cocktail Courier to Celebrate a More Sustainable Tomorrow

NEW YORK, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Furthering its commitment to building a more sustainable tomorrow, Bulleit Frontier Whiskey announced today that the brand is once again teaming up with American Forests as well as Cocktail Courier to create a limited-edition eco-friendly cocktail kit in celebration of Earth Month and Earth Day 2021. Available for cocktail and environmental enthusiasts to purchase starting today on Cocktail Courier, Bulleit will donate 22% of sales of kits during the month of April (projected to be $10,000) to American Forests in recognition of Earth Day on April 22. Reinforcing the brand's dedication to operating responsibly and considering the environment, the launch of the climate-friendly Earth Day Cocktail Kit comes on the heels of the announcement of the Bulleit brand's partnership with American Forests, the oldest national nonprofit conservation organization in the United States, and the brand's commitment to plant one million trees over the next five years.

"As a brand focused on building community, we are thrilled to team up with our friends at American Forests and Cocktail Courier, and with the input of a pioneering mixologist, Carley, to deliver this one-of-a-kind sustainable Earth Day Cocktail Kit experience to people at-home," said Ricky Collett, Global & US Brand Director, Bulleit Frontier Whiskey. "Bulleit supports these trailblazers who are setting the standard for sustainable practices in their fields, and ultimately helping to preserve the environment for generations to come."

"Healthy and resilient forests are a gift that keeps on giving, including carbon sequestration, air purification, water conservation, and vital wildlife habitat," said Jad Daley, President and CEO of American Forests. "We're thrilled to continue our partnership with Bulleit for this eco-friendly Earth Day Cocktail Kit collaboration, and to plant even more White Oaks together to help with the fight against climate change."

Made with sustainably sourced ingredients and packaged with compostable materials, the Bulleit Frontier Whiskey Earth Day Cocktail Kit is available in both classic and mini sizes, and contains everything whiskey lovers 21 and older need to craft a delicious and eco-friendly "A Sip of Paradise" cocktail at-home, including award-winning Bulleit Bourbon, pineapple cordial and citrus stock garnished with a dehydrated lemon wheel. Crafted by an expert mixologist with sustainability in-mind, the citrus stock featured in the cocktail is made by using the leftover hulls of the citrus, often discarded after juicing, and the pineapple cordial is made from using the pulp leftover from juicing as well as the skins of the pineapple.

Each kit also contains sustainable at-home bartending tips printed on seed paper, so consumers can begin to plant and grow their own garnish gardens at-home, as well as two upcycled Bulleit-branded rocks glasses in the classic kit size only. Cocktail Courier will also feature several videos by the expert mixologist demonstrating how people can recreate the sustainable citrus stock and pineapple cordial kit elements of the kit as well as some additional tricks and tips for how they can operate more responsibly in their at-home bar, available to view now on Cocktail Courier.

The exclusive and limited-edition Bulleit x American Forests Earth Day Cocktail Kit is available for purchase now at CocktailCourier.com, with a SRP of $69.99 per classic kit, and $34.99 per mini kit, while supplies last.

The Bulleit Frontier Whiskey x American Forests Earth Day Cocktail Kit includes:

A Sip of Paradise - A delicious, bold and easy-to-make libation - this imaginative, citrusy cocktail is comprised of sustainable elements along with Bulleit Bourbon, providing an elevated (and eco-conscious) at-home tasting experience.

- A delicious, bold and easy-to-make libation - this imaginative, citrusy cocktail is comprised of sustainable elements along with Bulleit Bourbon, providing an elevated (and eco-conscious) at-home tasting experience. Custom upcycled glassware featuring the Bulleit Frontier Whiskey Logo (Classic Kit Size Only)

featuring the Bulleit Frontier Whiskey Logo (Classic Kit Size Only) Tips on how to bartend more sustainably at-home and behind the bar from an expert mixologist, printed on custom-designed Seed Paper.

As you raise a glass to the planet and a more sustainable future this Earth Month, Bulleit reminds consumers to please drink responsibly.

ABOUT BULLEIT FRONTIER WHISKEY

Bulleit, founded in 1987, is one of the fastest-growing whiskeys in America. The brand attributes that growth to bartenders and cultural partners who have adopted it as their own. The Bulleit Frontier Whiskey portfolio is distilled and aged in the Bulleit family tradition, using a distinctive high rye recipe, which gives them a bold, spicy, yet distinctively smooth taste. Most recently, Bulleit Barrel Strength Bourbon won a Double Gold medal and Best Straight Bourbon at the 2018 San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

In 2017, Bulleit celebrated its 30th anniversary with the opening of a new, state-of-the-art distillery located in Shelbyville, KY. Constructed with a focus on sustainable practices including natural habitat protection, water conservation and local ingredient sourcing, BDC received the Highly Commended award for Sustainable Distillery of the Year at the 2020 Icons of Whisky Awards from Whisky Magazine. In 2019, a Visitor's Centre at the Bulleit Distilling Co. in Shelbyville opened to share our modern, technological and sustainable approach to making great whiskey. For more information, visit www.bulleit.com or follow @Bulleit on Instagram.

About Diageo North America

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and its products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, its people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow at Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

ABOUT AMERICAN FORESTS

American Forests, the oldest national nonprofit conservation organization in the United States, is focused on creating healthy and resilient forests, from cities to wilderness, that deliver essential benefits for climate, people, water and wildlife. The organization advances its mission through forestry innovation, place-based partnerships to plant and restore forests, and movement building. Its work is driven by the important role of forests in solving two critical issues: climate change and social inequities. American Forests also works to protect America's water and wildlife. Learn more at www.americanforests.org.

ABOUT COCKTAIL COURIER

Cocktail Courier provides cocktail enthusiasts, and home bartenders alike, with innovative cocktail kits featuring top shelf liquors, unique ingredients, and bar-quality garnishes – all in one easy-to-use box delivered directly to your door! Our kits feature recipes from the nation's top bartenders and help to demystify the craft cocktail movement. We offer kits in a range of sizes (making 2 to 16+ drinks), perfect for gifting or parties!

For more information about Cocktail Courier, please visit www.CocktailCourier.com and follow @CocktailCourier on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and @Cocktail_Courier on Pinterest.

