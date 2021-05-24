SHELBYVILLE, Ky., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bulleit Frontier Whiskey is proud to announce a new partnership with Kentucky State University (KSU), to provide financial aid to talented students in need with an annual scholarship of $25,000 to the Master of Agriculture Sciences in Environmental Studies (MES) program. As a brand focused on building community, Bulleit intends with the annual scholarship program to promote diversity in the spirits industry and provide opportunities for future leaders from underrepresented backgrounds in the brand's home state of Kentucky.

Bulleit Frontier Whiskey Partners with Historic HBCU, Kentucky State University, to Help Propel Diversity within the Spirits Industry and Support the Kentucky Community

"We hope to make a lasting impact as we provide resources, funding and support to the next generation of pioneers through our partnership with Kentucky State University, an institution that has been an educational pillar for over a century in the Commonwealth," said Ricky Collett, Global & US Brand Director, Bulleit Frontier Whiskey. "This annual scholarship is a part of our commitment to help build a pipeline of diverse talent into the spirits industry by supporting the sustainability leaders of tomorrow."

The Kentucky State University MES program is designed to cut across traditional academic disciplines and colleges, and to provide sound and effective graduate education and research on important environmental issues with a focus in and around the Kentucky community. Bulleit continues the brand's commitment to a more sustainable future by supporting pioneers like the MES graduate students, who are pushing the frontier of sustainability and the alternative energy job economy in Kentucky forward.

"We appreciate this generous donation from Bulleit and the opportunities it will create to ensure some of our most talented and brightest students are given the chance to become future leaders regardless of their socioeconomic background, status or race," said Dr. M. Christopher Brown II, President, Kentucky State University. "With this partnership we're helping remove a financial barrier that prevents students from getting across the finish line."

The Bulleit scholarship is an addition to the broader $10 million commitment that Diageo North America announced earlier this year to fund permanent endowments at 25 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) to develop future leaders and help shape a more equitable society. One million of that donation went to KSU, proudly making it the largest donation in school's history. The Bulleit grant will be distributed within the KSU institution through a fund structure established to provide $25,000 to support students in the MES program annually for the next five years.

With a goal of making a long term and sustainable impact in helping to promote diversity in the beverage alcohol industry, Bulleit aspires to partner with KSU on additional community-driven initiatives beyond the monetary MES scholarship including:

Working with KSU to actively recruit candidates for current positions and internship opportunities across Bulleit distillery sites, including the new Diageo Lebanon, Kentucky distillery, which is expected to be carbon neutral once operational later this year .

distillery, . Educational and enriching immersive experiences hosted by Bulleit for KSU MES graduate students and faculty of legal drinking age throughout the year including in-depth distillery tours, on-site research opportunities, lunch and learns, guest speakers and more.

Various community activations including alumni events, and a fall campus clean up along M.L.K. Jr. Blvd in Frankfort, Kentucky in partnership with KSU and Keep America Beautiful as part of the larger Diageo Community Improvement Grant Program .

This year Diageo North America joined the Congressional HBCUs Partnership Challenge to advocate for positive policies and share best practices for partnering with the Caucus, other organizations and these higher education institutions.

To keep up to date with the latest news from the Bulleit Distilling Co., make sure to follow @Bulleit on Facebook and Instagram. Whether enjoying a cocktail at the Bulleit Distilling Co., or at home with friends, please do so responsibly.

ABOUT BULLEIT FRONTIER WHISKEY

Bulleit, founded in 1987, is one of the fastest-growing whiskeys in America. The brand attributes that growth to bartenders and cultural partners who have adopted it as their own. The Bulleit Frontier Whiskey portfolio is distilled and aged in the Bulleit family tradition, using a distinctive high rye recipe, which gives them a bold, spicy, yet distinctively smooth taste. The award-winning Kentucky whiskey most recently won a Double Gold medal for Bulleit 10 Year Old and Gold Medals for Bulleit Bourbon and Bulleit Rye at the 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

In 2017, Bulleit celebrated its 30th anniversary with the opening of a new, state-of-the-art distillery located in Shelbyville, KY. Constructed with a focus on sustainable practices including natural habitat protection, water conservation and local ingredient sourcing, BDC received the Highly Commended award for Sustainable Distillery of the Year at the 2020 Icons of Whisky Awards from Whisky Magazine. In 2019, a Visitor's Centre at the Bulleit Distilling Co. in Shelbyville opened to share our modern, technological and sustainable approach to making great whiskey. For more information, visit www.bulleit.com or follow @Bulleit on Instagram.

About Diageo North America

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and its products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, its people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow at Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Bulleit, Taylor: [email protected]

SOURCE Diageo