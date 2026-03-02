Bulleit Frontier Whiskey Unveils Limited-Release Bourbon Made with Mesquite Wood-Smoked Malt

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/bulleit/9384751-en-bulleit-limited-release-bourbon-made-with-mesquite-wood-smoked-malt

What sets this release apart is the work that happens before the first drop is ever distilled. During the malting process, a portion of the malted barley is smoked over mesquite wood, imparting its signature smoky aroma. The mesquite wood-smoked grains are then used as an ingredient in the mashbill before fermentation and distillation begin. No artificial flavors. Nothing else added. The rest follows Bulleit's proven Kentucky Straight Bourbon distillation process, where consistency and craft do the heavy lifting.

That careful attention to the grains shows up in every sip, from the nose to the lingering finish. Bulleit Bourbon Mesquite Smoked Malt opens with rich notes of caramelized sugar and warm mesquite smoke. The palate delivers layers of sweet vanilla and oak, balanced by subtle smokiness that nods to classic BBQ pit flavors. The finish is light yet lingering, leaving a gentle, barbecue-inspired warmth. That experience is driven by the mashbill and the work done long before the liquid reaches the glass.

Bulleit Bourbon Mesquite Smoked Malt is made with 65% corn, 30% mesquite smoked malt, and 5% malted barley. Bottled at 93 proof (46.5% ABV), the higher proof point allows the liquid to deliver more depth and intensity, letting the smoky and malty notes shine. This results in an incredibly drinkable whiskey that shows up wherever it's poured, neat, over ice, mixed in a cocktail or alongside a plate of serious BBQ.

"It's important to note that while this release is a first-of-its-kind spirit for the brand, it is not a flavored whiskey," said Phil Gelineau, Whiskey R&D Manager at Bulleit. "The subtle smokiness comes from the mesquite wood-smoked malt used in the mashbill. As it has aged, those notes have rounded into something richer and more complex, with layers of brown sugar, caramel, and real depth of body. The mesquite character lingers on top, giving it a smooth yet distinctive smoky finish."

While some Bulleit whiskeys have previously explored mashbills without rye, including the brand's American Single Malt expression, this release represents a rare variation to Bulleit Bourbon's traditional high-rye style. From breaking ground with a high-rye bourbon decades ago to creating a 95% rye at the request of bartenders, Bulleit isn't a brand that waits around or leaves ideas on the table. When something is worth doing, Bulleit doesn't dream about it. We get to work. Bulleit Bourbon Mesquite Smoked Malt is a result of that mindset. New frontiers. Same restless spirit.

"Bulleit Bourbon Mesquite Smoked Malt is a clear example of how we keep pushing the frontiers of bourbon while staying grounded in craftsmanship," said Brian Blackiston, Brand Manager at Diageo for Bulleit Frontier Whiskey. "We set out to make a high-quality whiskey that can be enjoyed in casual environments, especially alongside well-prepared BBQ, and then we got to work. It's built for people who appreciate new ways to experience flavor, real technique, and whiskey that shows up with purpose."

The whiskey was first distilled in November 2018 and aged for a minimum of six years at Bulleit Distilling Co. before being pulled from the barrel in 2025. It was bottled in Fall 2025 and represents Bulleit's first experimental new-make project, part of a broader and ongoing focus on exploring unique grains, experiences, and aging techniques while preserving a commitment to quality.

Bulleit Bourbon Mesquite Smoked Malt is for those 21+ who are looking to awaken their frontier spirit. It is a one-time release available with a suggested retail price of $49.99 (750mL) beginning March 2, 2026, with limited distribution nationwide. Visit www.bulleit.com to find stores where Bulleit Bourbon Mesquite Smoked Malt is available near you, or order a bottle for shipping or delivery at ReserveBar and TheBar.com.

Bulleit knows whiskey is best with a glass of water, and encourages those of legal drinking age to sip boldly and responsibly. For more information about Bulleit Frontier Whiskey and the distillery, visit https://www.bulleit.com/ or follow us on Instagram at @bulleit. To try the full line from Bulleit including our beloved core whiskies and our limited-time innovations, visit TheBar.com, ReserveBar, UberEats, Doordash or wherever spirits are sold.

Bulleit Bourbon Mesquite Smoked Malt Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey. 46.5% Alc/Vol. The Bulleit Distilling Co., Louisville, KY.

ABOUT BULLEIT

Founded in 1987, Bulleit Frontier Whiskey was inspired by an old recipe that turned into one of the fastest-growing whiskeys in America. Unlike traditional corn-forward bourbons, Bulleit is known for using a high rye mashbill, resulting in a bold, spicy character with an unexpectedly smooth finish. It offers a distinctive take on whiskies that sets it apart from the start. Our top-selling Bulleit Rye is a direct result of our restless creators behind the bar. They inspire us everyday, so we put their dreams into action and created our rye by their request. We know that whatever our amazing bartender community can dream up is worth doing, so we turned a dream into a reality - a brand ethos we take to heart.

At Bulleit, we put our intentions into action at our state-of-the-art distillery in Shelbyville, KY, opened in 2017 and a key fixture on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail. As a brand that is passionate about awakening our frontier spirit, Bulleit Distilling Co. has continued to develop a modern, technological, and sustainable approach to making bold whiskey. As a testament to taking our craft seriously, our Frontier Whiskey was recognized for winning a Gold medal for Bulleit Bourbon and Double Gold medal for Bulleit Rye at the 2024 Tag Spirits Awards.

ABOUT DIAGEO

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands across spirits and beer categories. These brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is a global company, and our products are sold in nearly 180 countries around the world. The company is listed on both the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and the New York Stock Exchange (DEO).

For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.

Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

21+ Please Drink Responsibly

