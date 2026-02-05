Lagavulin Single Malt Scotch Whisky Introduces a New Expression of Islay Peat with Lagavulin 11 Year Old Sweet Peat

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/lagavulin/9380551-en-lagavulin-single-malt-scotch-whisky-islay-11-year-old-sweet-peat

"Sweet Peat reflects careful cask selection and deliberate pacing," said Dr. Stuart Morrison, Diageo Master Blender. "On the palate, it opens with a gentle sweetness and salinity before bonfire smoke and oak spice come into focus. Notes of honeyed malt and toffee apple build through the mid-palate, finishing long with lingering peat smoke, dark chocolate, and soft vanilla."

Awarded a Gold Medal at the 2025 San Francisco Wine & Spirits Competition, Lagavulin 11 Year Old Sweet Peat is shaped by the Distillery's deliberately slow, traditional approach to whisky making. Crafted with heavily peated malt and local Islay water, the spirit undergoes careful fermentation in wooden washbacks to build depth and texture, followed by distillation through Lagavulin's four distinctive squat, pear-shaped copper pot stills. This measured process produces a full-bodied, structured new make, allowing peat to remain central through maturation, while layers of sweetness emerge in balance with Lagavulin's signature smoke.

Lagavulin 11 Year Old Sweet Peat offers those curious about Scotch and longtime followers a new way to explore the depth and complexities that lie beyond Lagavulin's signature smoke. Its more rounded profile brings forward nuances shaped by cask selection and maturation, speaking to those who value the details that set one expression or distillery apart. Sweet Peat also aligns naturally with the ways whisky is enjoyed today, from a thoughtfully chosen pour at a boutique hotel bar to unhurried moments at home. Best enjoyed neat or on the rocks, its versatility extends to both classic and contemporary cocktails, including the Smoky Sweet Old Fashioned and the Sweet Peat Tea, which accentuate the whisky's softer edges and subtle sweetness.

"Pronounced smoke is a defining element of Islay Scotch, albeit one that can feel polarizing to some drinkers," said Jesse Damashek, Senior Vice President of Whiskey at Diageo. "Sweet Peat presents peat in a way that tastes more approachable, while still delivering the depth and complexity long associated with Lagavulin."

Lagavulin 11 Year Old Sweet Peat Single Malt Scotch Whisky is available at select spirits retailers nationwide for a suggested retail price of $69.99 for 750mL. To find stores where Lagavulin is available near you, or order a bottle for shipping or delivery visit: https://www.malts.com/en-us/lagavulin

For more information about Lagavulin Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky follow us on Instagram at @lagavulinwhisky. Please enjoy responsibly. Lagavulin 11 Year Old Sweet Peat Single Malt Scotch Whisky has an 43% Alc/Vol and is imported by Diageo North America.

Smoky Sweet Old Fashioned (A subtly spiced, orange-forward take on the classic)

1.25 oz Lagavulin 11 Year Old Sweet Peat Single Malt Scotch Whisky

0.25 oz Allspice Dram

2 dashes Orange Bitters

Expressed Orange Peel

Garnish: Orange Peel Spiral

Glassware: Rocks Glass

Sweet Peat Tea (A Penicillin-inspired serve that layers honey-ginger syrup, fresh lemon, and black tea to create a light aromatic cocktail)

1.25 oz Lagavulin 11 Year Old Sweet Peat Single Malt Scotch Whisky

0.25 oz Honey-Ginger Syrup

0.25 oz Fresh Lemon Juice

0.25 oz Strong Black Tea (cold)

1 dash Walnut Bitters

Garnish: Lemon Peel Spiral

Glassware: Coupe Glass

ABOUT LAGAVULIN SINGLE MALT SCOTCH WHISKY

Founded in 1816, Lagavulin has been distilling Single Malt Scotch Whisky on Islay, an island off Scotland's west coast, for more than two centuries. Its portfolio spans renowned expressions, including Lagavulin 16 Year Old, the brand's iconic core marque, and Lagavulin 11 Year Old Sweet Peat, the brand's latest permanent expression launched in February 2026, both awarded Gold at the 2025 San Francisco Wine & Spirits Competition, alongside Lagavulin 8 Year Old, Lagavulin Distillers Edition, and a range of limited releases.

Distillation at Lagavulin takes place across four pear-shaped copper pot stills using a slow process that has long defined the Distillery's style. Heavily peated malted barley provides Lagavulin's distinctive smoky character, while exposure to Atlantic sea air along Lagavulin Bay contributes subtle maritime notes, resulting in whiskies known not only for their smoke, but for the depth and complexity that develop beyond it. Please Enjoy Responsibly. For more information about the Distillery and our portfolio of Single Malt Scotch Whiskies, follow us on Instagram @lagavulinwhisky.

ABOUT DIAGEO

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands across spirits and beer categories. These brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is a global company, and our products are sold in nearly 180 countries around the world. The company is listed on both the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and the New York Stock Exchange (DEO). For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.

Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

SOURCE DIAGEO