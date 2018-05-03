Bulleit Frontier Works: Bottle Impressions, A Collaborative Project Celebrating The Artist In All Of Us, Launches Nationally At Frieze New York

NEW YORK, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- From newly discovered talents to the most influential figures of the 20th century, Frieze New York 2018 showcases the best of what's happening in the international art world. It also sets the stage for the latest collaborative project from Bulleit Frontier Whiskey, where artist and actor Aldis Hodge, New York artists Taylor McKimens and Tara McPherson and thousands of fair goers will celebrate their frontier spirit by creating Impressions artwork inspired by the iconic Bulleit bottle.

For its latest Frontier Works collaboration, Bulleit has partnered with local artists in communities around the country to create Bulleit Bottle Impressions. Whether charcoal, paint or chocolate, artists create their pieces by laying paper on top of the Bulleit bottle and using their medium of choice to create an impression by pressing down on the bottle's raised lettering.

As part of its partnership with Frieze Art Fair, Bulleit is now inviting adult visitors at Frieze New York to join in the project by tagging photos of their own Impressions artwork on Instagram using #FrontierWorks. Festival attendees will also have the opportunity to create their own Impression in the Bulleit Whiskey Lounge at Randall's Island Park May 3-6. Select consumer-submitted Impressions using #FrontierWorks will be featured as part of the Bulleit Frontier Works: Bottle Impression project later this summer.

"Bulleit is a whiskey living on the edge of culture, making an impact by uniting the imaginations of frontiersmen and women who challenge the status quo every day," said Ed Bello, US & Global Brand Director for Bulleit Frontier Whiskey. "Bulleit Frontier Works: Bottle Impressions celebrates and brings to life the frontier spirit of artistic expression in all of us."

To further celebrate these collaborations, Bulleit worked with local artists across the country to transform their Impressions into unique works of art. Contributors to-date include: Christina Mrozik and Zach Johnsen whose artwork debuted at Soul'd Out in Portland and Ryan Duggan and CHema Skandal! whose artwork was launched at One of Kind Festival in Chicago. Taylor McKimens and Tara McPherson's artwork is currently displayed throughout New York and will be showcased at Frieze New York.

Bulleit is also proud to honor emerging galleries and their artists via the 2018 Frieze Frame Stand Prize. The respected honor features some of the world's most innovative galleries eight years old and under, and includes today's most relevant and exciting artists. The deserving recipient will be granted $10,000, courtesy of Bulleit, to further their discipline and continue to create art on the cultural frontier. The winner will be selected by a leading jury of emerging art experts, including Courtenay Finn (Curator, Aspen Art Museum), Elena Filipovic (Director and Curator, Kunsthalle Basel), and Jamillah James (Curator, Institute of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles). The Frame Prize will be announced on Thursday, May 3.

"This Bulleit Frontier Works project left a lasting impression on me," said artist and actor Aldis Hodge. "This campaign brings out the artist in all of us and is an inspiring celebration of self-expression."

Bulleit Frontier Works: Bottle Impressions follows on the heels of previous Bulleit Frontier Works programs, TATTOO and NEON. For more information on Bulleit Frontier Works, follow Bulleit on Instagram @Bulleit and check out the hashtag #FrontierWorks.

About Bulleit Frontier Whiskey

The Bulleit Distilling Co. was founded in 1987 by Tom Bulleit, whose Bulleit Bourbon is inspired by a family tradition. Bulleit Rye, a straight rye whiskey, was added to the portfolio in 2011 to critical acclaim, and the brand's third variant, Bulleit Bourbon 10-Year-Old, was introduced in 2013. The most recent addition to the Bulleit portfolio, Bulleit Barrel Strength, was awarded Double Gold and Best Straight Bourbon at the 2018 San Francisco Spirits Competition. Bulleit whiskeys use a higher proportion of rye grain, which gives them their distinctive bold, spicy taste. Bulleit ranks as one of the fastest-growing whiskeys in America, which Tom largely credits to word of mouth recommendations. In 2014, Bulleit broke ground on a new $115 million distillery located in Shelbyville, Ky. Guests are invited to learn more about the past, present and future of Bulleit by visiting the Bulleit Frontier Whiskey Experience at Stitzel-Weller in Louisville, KY., a member of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail® tour. For more information, visit www.bulleit.com.

About Diageo

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness. Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.

Follow us on Twitter for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

About Frieze

Frieze is the world's leading platform for modern and contemporary art for scholars, connoisseurs, collectors and the general public alike. Frieze comprises three magazines—frieze, Frieze Masters Magazine and Frieze Week—and four international art fairs—Frieze London, Frieze Masters, Frieze New York and Frieze Los Angeles. Additionally, Frieze organizes a program of special courses and lectures in London through Frieze Academy. Frieze was founded in 1991 by Matthew Slotover and Amanda Sharp, with the launch of frieze magazine, the leading international magazine of contemporary art and culture. In 2003, Sharp and Slotover launched Frieze London art fair, which takes place each October in The Regent's Park, London. In 2012, they launched Frieze New York, which occurs each May in Randall's Island Park, and Frieze Masters, which coincides with Frieze London in October and is dedicated to art from ancient to modern. In 2018, Frieze announced the launch of Frieze Los Angeles, which will open February 14–17, 2019 at Paramount Pictures Studios, Los Angeles.

