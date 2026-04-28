Bullen Ultrasonics Research and Early Innovation Manager Eric Norton to Speak at Ceramics Expo 2026 on Technology Transfer and Zero-Defect Manufacturing

Norton to participate in two sessions on May 5–6, 2026, in Cleveland, with Bullen Ultrasonics exhibiting advanced machining technologies at Booth #528

EATON, Ohio, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT:

Bullen Ultrasonics, a leader in precision machining of advanced ceramics, glass and specialty materials using proprietary ultrasonic and laser-based technologies, today announced that Eric Norton, research and early innovation manager at Bullen, will speak at two sessions during Ceramics Expo 2026, taking place May 5–6, 2026, in Cleveland, Ohio.

Norton will participate in the following sessions:

Panel: Technology Transfer: Moving Ceramics from Lab to Market

Tuesday, May 5 | 3:30–4:00 p.m. ET

This panel will explore how advanced ceramic technologies transition from laboratory innovation to commercial deployment, particularly in aerospace and defense applications. Speakers will examine common R&D, qualification and scalability barriers, along with strategies for de-risking pilot programs, structuring effective vendor partnerships and accelerating production readiness. The discussion will also highlight the role of high-precision laser micromachining in reducing defects and enabling scalable manufacturing of space-grade ceramics.

Tuesday, May 5 | 3:30–4:00 p.m. ET This panel will explore how advanced ceramic technologies transition from laboratory innovation to commercial deployment, particularly in aerospace and defense applications. Speakers will examine common R&D, qualification and scalability barriers, along with strategies for de-risking pilot programs, structuring effective vendor partnerships and accelerating production readiness. The discussion will also highlight the role of high-precision laser micromachining in reducing defects and enabling scalable manufacturing of space-grade ceramics. Quality Control in Ceramic Processing: Achieving Zero-Defect Manufacturing

Wednesday, May 6 | 10:50–11:20 a.m. ET

This session will focus on the growing demand for zero-defect manufacturing in high-reliability ceramic applications. Topics will include advances in densification methods, fracture-resistant design and real-time quality assurance across the production process. Speakers will also discuss how advanced metrology, non-destructive evaluation and in-situ monitoring are shifting ceramic manufacturing from defect detection to true defect prevention.

Bullen will also exhibit at Booth #528, where attendees can learn more about its advanced machining capabilities and proprietary technologies.

WHO:

Eric Norton, Research and Early Innovation Manager, Bullen Ultrasonics

Eric Norton is the research and early innovation manager at Bullen Ultrasonics. In this role, he leads the company's innovation strategy and research initiatives to advance the future of ultrasonic machining, laser micromachining, automation and precision manufacturing. Most recently, Norton was named co-inventor on Bullen's newly awarded U.S. patent for a hands-free electrical connector that enables fully automated, high-voltage tool changes in factory automation. Over his 15 years at Bullen, Norton has built and now oversees a dedicated R&D function responsible for developing breakthrough technologies, piloting new capabilities and aligning long-term technical investments with customer and market needs.

WHEN:

May 5-6, 2026

WHERE:

Ceramics Expo 2026

Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland

1 St Clair Avenue NE

Cleveland, OH 44114

Attendees can also visit Bullen Ultrasonics at Booth #528 before and after the session to learn more about the company's precision machining innovations.

To learn more about Ceramics Expo, visit https://www.ceramicsexpousa.com/.

About Bullen Ultrasonics

Bullen Ultrasonics is a global leader in the precision machining of advanced ceramics, glass and specialty materials using proprietary ultrasonic and laser-based technologies. Its non-thermal processes enable micron-level accuracy and reduce the risk of microcracks, contamination or structural damage, supporting the production of intricate features in components used across high-performance applications. Bullen's vertically integrated operations include in-house tool design and custom automation, which help streamline production from prototype through high-volume manufacturing. The company holds numerous certifications, including ISO 9001, AS9100, and ITAR, reflecting its alignment with quality and traceability standards in the aerospace, defense, automotive, medical, semiconductor and MEMS industries. Founded in 1971 and with more than 50 years of experience, Bullen is recognized for its engineering responsiveness and ability to deliver consistent results in regulated, high-stakes manufacturing environments. Learn more at https://www.bullentech.com.

Media contact:

Michael Tebo

Gabriel Marketing Group (for Bullen Ultrasonics)

Phone: (703) 829-6089

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Bullen Ultrasonics