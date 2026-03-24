Bullen Ultrasonics Launches Junior Engineer Program in Partnership with Ivy Tech Community College

24-month development program advances Bullen's mission to grow advanced materials machining talent from within through mentorship, accredited coursework and continuous technical training

EATON, Ohio and RICHMOND, Ind., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bullen Ultrasonics, a leader in precision machining of advanced ceramics, glass and specialty materials using proprietary ultrasonic and laser-based technologies, today announced its Junior Engineer Program. This structured 24-month workforce development initiative provides participants with a direct pathway toward an associate degree in engineering or another technical field. Created with Ivy Tech Community College, the program reflects Bullen's commitment to developing the next generation of technical talent internally and strengthening the regional advanced manufacturing workforce.

"Bullen's technology and manufacturing processes require deep technical understanding that can only be developed through sustained learning and hands-on experience," said Tim Beatty, CEO of Bullen Ultrasonics. "We believe the best way to secure our future is to invest in our people. This program pairs accredited education with real-world mentorship so our employees can grow into engineering leaders within our organization."

Developed with input from Bullen's technical leadership team and aligned with Ivy Tech's Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering Applied Science (AMEAS) programs, the Junior Engineer Program combines academic coursework, onsite labs, structured mentorship and project-based learning tailored to Bullen's high-precision machining environment.

"This partnership demonstrates how employers and community colleges can collaborate to create meaningful, career-connected education," said Brandi Jackson, Vice Chancellor of Workforce and Development at Ivy Tech Community College. "By aligning accredited coursework with Bullen's operational needs, we are helping employees build skills that translate directly into long-term career advancement while strengthening the regional manufacturing workforce."

The program is designed to cultivate technically proficient, analytical and data-driven fabrication engineers from Bullen's existing workforce, strengthening internal expertise while reducing reliance on external recruitment. Participants are selected from high-potential operators and continue in their roles while dedicating structured time to engineering development.

At the heart of the initiative is mentorship. Each participant is paired with a Bullen engineer who provides guidance, technical instruction and exposure to real-world engineering challenges across disciplines such as process engineering, controls, machine design and metrology. This model evolved from informal mentorship efforts within Bullen Ultrasonics, where senior engineers began coaching operators interested in engineering careers and collaborating with them on meaningful internal projects.

"This program grew out of something we were already doing informally," said Springer Smith, ultrasonic technology manager at Bullen Ultrasonics and technical lead for the Junior Engineer Program. "Several operators were curious about engineering careers, so we began meeting regularly to work through real engineering problems together. Over time we realized that by combining mentorship, hands-on project work and formal coursework, we could create a structured pathway that helps people grow into engineering roles while strengthening Bullen's long-term talent pipeline."

To ensure academic rigor with direct industry application, select Bullen engineers have completed Ivy Tech's instructor qualification process. They are now certified instructors authorized to deliver Ivy Tech-aligned coursework and labs onsite. These certified instructors combine deep expertise in Bullen's proprietary ultrasonic machining systems with accredited academic standards, creating a direct bridge between classroom learning and live manufacturing application.

Through the partnership, participants may earn Ivy Tech credits applicable toward a certificate, technical certificate, or associate degree in engineering. Courses are delivered in a flexible format, with online academic instruction complemented by instructor-led labs and applied projects conducted at Bullen's facility.

The Junior Engineer Program progresses through four structured phases over 24 months. It begins with foundational skills and advances through a capstone project. Key learning areas include:

Math, safety and machining fundamentals

Control theory and process knowledge

System integration and data analysis

A capstone continuous improvement project

Participants complete competency-based deliverables and performance assessments throughout the program. Upon completion, they receive a Bullen Certificate and are positioned as strong candidates for future technical roles within the company. The inaugural cohort will include up to six employees to ensure high-quality mentorship and instruction.

By integrating accredited coursework, certified internal instructors, and sustained one-on-one mentorship within a live manufacturing environment, the Junior Engineer Program reinforces Bullen Ultrasonics' belief that long-term innovation depends on continuous learning and internal development.

To learn more about careers at Bullen, visit https://www.bullentech.com/careers/.

About Bullen Ultrasonics

Bullen Ultrasonics is a global leader in the precision machining of advanced ceramics, glass and specialty materials using proprietary ultrasonic and laser-based technologies. Its non-thermal processes enable micron-level accuracy and reduce the risk of microcracks, contamination or structural damage, supporting the production of intricate features in components used across high-performance applications. Bullen's vertically-integrated operations include in-house tool design and custom automation, which help streamline production from prototype through high-volume manufacturing. The company holds numerous certifications, including ISO 9001, AS9100 and ITAR, reflecting its alignment with quality and traceability standards in the aerospace, defense, automotive, medical and semiconductor and MEMs industries. Founded in 1971 and with more than 50 years of experience, Bullen is recognized for its engineering responsiveness and ability to deliver consistent results in regulated, high-stakes manufacturing environments. Learn more at https://www.bullentech.com.

About Ivy Tech Community College

Ivy Tech Community College is Indiana's largest public postsecondary institution and the nation's largest singly accredited statewide community college system, accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. Ivy Tech has campuses throughout Indiana and serves thousands of students annually online. It serves as the state's engine of workforce development, offering associate degrees, long- and short-term certificate programs, industry certifications, and training that aligns with the needs of the community. The College provides a seamless transfer to other colleges and universities in Indiana, as well as out of state, for a more affordable route to a bachelor's degree.

Media Contacts:

Annie Goeller

Assistant Vice President, Communications and Public Affairs

Ivy Tech Community College

E-mail: [email protected]

Michael Tebo

Gabriel Marketing Group (for Bullen Ultrasonics)

Phone: 571-835-8775

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Bullen Ultrasonics