Bulletin from the Extraordinary General Meeting of Husqvarna AB (publ)

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the light of the continued Covid-19 pandemic, the EGM was conducted pursuant to so called mail-in procedures in accordance with Sec. 20 of the Act (2020:198) with temporary exceptions to facilitate the holding of annual general meetings (Sw. lagen (2020:198) om tillfälliga undantag för att underlätta genomförandet av bolags- och föreningsstämmor). Shareholders participated in the EGM by voting on the proposals and submitting questions in advance.

Adoption of the dividend

The Board of Directors' proposal for dealing with the Company's profit was adopted. The dividend for financial year 2019 was set at SEK 2.25 per share with Tuesday October 27, 2020 as the record day. The estimated date for the payment of the dividend is Friday, October 30, 2020.

Amendment to the Articles of Association

The EGM resolved in accordance with the Board's proposal to amend the Company's Articles of Association as per below:

Article 1 The name of the company (Sw. företagsnamn) is Husqvarna AB. The company is a public company (publ). Article 6 The Board of Directors shall consist of not less than five and not more than ten directors. Article 9 In order to participate in a shareholders' meeting, a shareholder shall notify the company not later than the day stated in the notice stating the number of assistants. This day must not be a Sunday, public holiday, Saturday, Midsummer's Eve, Christmas Eve or New Year's Eve, and must not fall earlier than the fifth weekday prior to the meeting. Article 10, item 11 Other matters, to be resolved at the general meeting under the Swedish Companies Act (Sw. aktiebolagslagen (2005:551)).

Article 13 The Board of Directors may collect proxies in accordance with the procedure described in Chapter 7, section 4, second paragraph of the Companies Act.The Board of Directors has the right before a shareholders meeting to decide that shareholders shall be able to exercise their voting rights by regular mail before the shareholders meeting. Article 14 The shares of the company shall be registered in a VPC register under the Swedish Central Securities Depositories and Financial Instruments (Accounts) Act (Sw. lagen (1998:1479) om värdepapperscentraler och kontoföring av finansiella instrument).

The above information was submitted for publication at 13:30 CET on October 23, 2020.

For more information please contact:

Johan Andersson, Director, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations,

+46 702 100 451 or [email protected]

Husqvarna Group

Husqvarna Group is a global leading producer of outdoor power products and innovative solutions for forest, park and garden care. Products include chainsaws, trimmers, robotic lawn mowers and ride-on lawn mowers. The Group is also the European leader in garden watering products and a global leader in cutting equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. The Group's products and solutions are sold under brands including Husqvarna, Gardena, McCulloch, Poulan Pro, Weed Eater, Flymo, Zenoah and Diamant Boart via dealers and retailers to consumers and professionals in more than 100 countries. Net sales in 2019 amounted to SEK 42bn and the Group has around 13,000 employees in 40 countries.

