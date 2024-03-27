AUSTIN, Texas, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Interplay Learning , the leading provider of immersive skilled trades training, announced a partnership with Bullseye Building Consultants , a leading Texas Real Estate Commission (TREC)-approved qualifying education provider. Together, they are ushering in a new era of professional inspector training education by integrating Interplay's cutting-edge 3D simulation training into Bullseye Building Consultants' online Professional Inspector Initial Training/Certification and continuing education courses.

Bullseye Building Consultants Pioneer Use of Interplay Learning’s 3D Simulations in Professional Inspector Training

This year, Bullseye Building Consultants launched its online Texas Professional Inspector Initial Training/Certification course, making it the first institution to combine Interplay's interactive simulations with professional inspector training curriculum. Comprised of six modules and 154 hours of online content, the program guides learners through the essential aspects of building inspection, integrating hands-on simulations into the first two modules of the course dedicated to Property and Inspection.

The decision to align with Interplay was fueled by its comprehensive approach to teaching fundamentals, offering hands-on experience and breaking away from the monotony of traditional instruction methods. Interplay's interactive simulations provide learners with enhanced repetition and confidence before their five practicum inspections and licensing exams, setting them up for success in the field.

Bob Spermo, the CEO and Lead Instructor of Bullseye Building Consultants, brings an impressive 25 years of expertise in professional inspector training to the forefront of this collaboration. As a TREC-approved quality education provider, Bullseye holds an esteemed accreditation shared by only a handful of providers in Texas.

"Our mission at Bullseye is to empower individuals with the skills they need to excel in professional inspector training and entrepreneurship," said Bob Spermo, Bullseye's CEO and Lead instructor. "Interplay's simulation technology aligns with our commitment to deliver high-quality, engaging education around HVAC, plumbing, and electrical concepts, and we are thrilled to revolutionize how we prepare our learners for real-world inspections."

Delivered entirely online, the program boasts flexibility and affordability, catering to individuals with prior experience in construction, HVAC, and real estate, enriching their skill sets and empowering them to embark on successful entrepreneurial journeys with specialized courses included in business management. Learners progress at their own pace, with the program typically taking about four months to complete. Upon completing the course, learners must undertake five home inspections, a task for which the simulations prove instrumental in preparation, and then sit for state and national exams.

Continuing education is a crucial aspect of maintaining a license, and after the initial course, learners are required to complete 16 hours annually. Bullseye, an accredited continuing education provider as well, is also actively expanding its library of courses and currently offers a New Construction course featuring Interplay's simulations.

"We are excited to partner with Bullseye Building Consultants in elevating professional inspector training," said Doug Donovan, CEO of Interplay Learning. "The combination of Bullseye's extensive industry experience and our immersive simulation technology creates a powerful learning experience for aspiring professionals in the field."

About Bullseye Building Consultants:

Bullseye Building Consultants is a Texas-based technical training school founded by Bob Spermo, a seasoned professional with 25 years of experience in professional inspector training. As a TREC Approved Quality Education Provider, Bullseye is dedicated to delivering high-quality, accredited training to individuals seeking to excel in building inspection and entrepreneurship. Visit https://bullseyebuildingconsultants.com/ to learn more.

About Interplay Learning

Austin-based Interplay Learning is the industry leader in immersive training solutions for the skilled trades. Interplay's acclaimed SkillMill training platform enables rapid upskilling and empowers new technicians to be job-ready within weeks, not years. Featuring expert-led videos, hands-on 3D simulations, knowledge checks, and personalized learning paths, SkillMill is more scalable and engaging than traditional training. Leveraging advanced technologies like AI and VR, Interplay is reshaping the future of online skilled trades training, delivering highly effective learning experiences that result in better careers and better lives.

Recent accolades include Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2024, AHR's 2024 Innovation Award, Forbes' 2023 America's Best Startup Employers, 2022 Inc. 5000 list, 2022 Inc. Best in Business list, and three honorable mentions in Fast Company's 2021 World Changing Ideas Awards. Visit www.interplaylearning.com to learn more.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE Interplay Learning