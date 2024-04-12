The immersive skilled trades training company adds seasoned sales and marketing leader with track record of transforming teams

AUSTIN, Texas, April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Interplay Learning, the leading provider of immersive skilled trades training, has appointed seasoned sales and marketing executive Elias Tavarez as chief revenue officer. Tavarez brings more than two decades of executive leadership and experience transforming high-performance companies.

Tavarez has experienced a successful career overseeing sales teams and achieving significant YoY growth for the companies he has represented. His extensive experience transforming early to mid-stage startup growth teams will prove beneficial for Interplay Learning.

Interplay Learning Appoints Elias Tavarez as Chief Revenue Officer

"Elias' proven business acumen, demonstrated mastery in team leadership and consistency in surpassing sales targets will be instrumental in advancing our vision as Interplay Learning enters its next phase of growth," said Doug Donovan, founder and CEO of Interplay Learning. "He is a welcome addition to our leadership team, and we are confident that with his strategic insights, Interplay Learning will be primed to achieve an even greater market position."

In his role, Tavarez will oversee all aspects of the emerging company's sales, revenue operations and customer success initiatives. Leveraging his unique experience, he will also spearhead the sales teams go-to-market strategies into industrial facilities management, thus helping the world's largest supply chain infrastructure workforces in retail, distribution and heavy manufacturing enhance their training programs and provide career development to their existing workforces.

"I'm excited to join Interplay Learning's talented team to help advance this mission," said Tavarez. "We are on the cusp of the largest global skills transfer since the industrial revolution. Interplay Learning is at the apex of this transformation bringing skilled trades workforces to job-ready status in a fraction of the time relative to traditional approaches."

About Interplay Learning

Austin-based Interplay Learning is the industry leader in immersive training solutions for the skilled trades. Interplay's acclaimed SkillMill training platform enables rapid upskilling and empowers new technicians to be job-ready within weeks, not years. Featuring hands-on 3D simulations, expert-led videos, knowledge checks, and personalized learning paths, SkillMill is more scalable and engaging than traditional training. Leveraging advanced technologies like AI and VR, Interplay is reshaping the future of online skilled trades training, delivering highly effective learning experiences that result in better careers and better lives.

Recent accolades include Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2024, AHR's 2024 Innovation Award, Forbes' 2023 America's Best Startup Employers, 2022 Inc. 5000 list, 2022 Inc. Best in Business list, and three honorable mentions in Fast Company's 2021 World Changing Ideas Awards. Visit www.interplaylearning.com to learn more.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE Interplay Learning