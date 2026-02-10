Bullseye Event Group and Food Recovery Network Donate 3,400 Pounds of Food to Santa Clara Food Bank

For the sixth consecutive year, leftover food from the Players Tailgate goes to a good cause

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the most recent iteration of Bullseye Event Group's Players Tailgate on Super Bowl Sunday, Bullseye Event Group is proud to announce that in collaboration with Food Recovery Network (FRN), 3,407 pounds of leftover food from the Players Tailgate has been donated to Loaves and Fishes and Hunger at Home in Santa Clara, California. This leftover food will provide more than 2,839 meals to individuals and families across the area.

Over the past six years – including New Orleans, Las Vegas, Glendale, Los Angeles, Miami and now San Francisco – FRN has recovered more than 19,400 pounds of food from the Players Tailgate, providing over 15,800 meals to residents in the local communities that host Super Bowl Sunday.

"We have been fortunate to bring the Players Tailgate to several communities across the country and we've always believed that these large-scale events should leave a strong, positive impact," said Kyle Kinnett, CEO of Bullseye Event Group. "We're excited about the work we've done with the Food Recovery Network this year and in previous years to redirect excess food and make sure it is going to families that need it, rather than the waste bin."

"For six years, Bullseye Event Group has set a standard for how large-scale events can be a force for good through the Player's Tailgate," said Regina Harmon, CEO of Food Recovery Network. "By prioritizing food recovery year after year, Bullseye is showing what's possible when sustainability and community impact are built into event planning from the start. Their long-standing commitment helps ensure excess food reaches families who need it most instead of going to waste – and that kind of leadership has a ripple effect far beyond a single Super Bowl weekend."

FRN is a student-led movement and this year volunteers from the University of San Francisco and alumni from Cal Poly, San Francisco State University and Case Western Reserve helped ensure that the food recovery efforts went smoothly.

In addition to the work done with FRN, one Players Tailgate sponsor, Solo Stove, invited fans to Squash the Beef, where participants were able to submit their "beefs" live at the event or online to be squashed on the brand's new Steelfire 30 Stainless Griddle. Solo Stove made a donation of $2,500 to both Seattle Food Lifeline and The Greater Boston Food Bank, totalling $5,000 to help support food insecurity in the communities of the teams that competed on Super Bowl Sunday.

With this year's Big Game now in the rearview mirrors, fans can begin planning for 2027 in Los Angeles by visiting Bullseye Event Group's website to learn more about plans for Super Bowl weekend in 2027.

About Bullseye Event Group

Bullseye Event Group is a leading sports hospitality company and official partner of seven NFL franchises, specializing in VIP tailgates, Super Bowl packages, and exclusive gameday experiences across major U.S. markets. From Super Bowl Tickets to all-inclusive Super Bowl packages, Bullseye Event Group delivers unparalleled access to the biggest games in football. Whether you're looking for Super Bowl tickets or VIP tailgate experiences, Bullseye Event Group creates unforgettable moments for corporate clients, season ticket holders, and passionate fans nationwide.

About Food Recovery Network

Food Recovery Network (FRN) is the largest student-led movement recovering surplus food and ending hunger in the U.S. We unite 8,000+ college students, food suppliers, farmers, and local businesses across the U.S. in the fight against climate change and hunger by recovering surplus food from across the supply chain and donating it to local nonprofit organizations that feed people experiencing hunger.

