Bullseye Event Group Announces 2026 Players Tailgate before Super Bowl 60 in Santa Clara

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bullseye Event Group today announced the return of its nationally acclaimed Players Tailgate for Super Bowl 60, taking place Sunday, February 8, 2026, within walking distance of Levi's Stadium. The event, consistently rated the #1 experience on Super Bowl Sunday, will run from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM. A Super Bowl ticket is not required for entry. Location details will be announced soon.

The Players Tailgate video captures the full scope of the event’s elevated hospitality: gourmet culinary showcases from world-renowned and celebrity chefs, premium open bars featuring top-shelf spirits, live entertainment, immersive brand activations, and appearances by dozens of active NFL players interacting directly with fans. With high-energy visuals and behind-the-scenes access, the video illustrates why the Players Tailgate has become a can’t-miss cornerstone of Super Bowl weekend.

The event features a distinguished roster of celebrity chefs led by Host Chefs Aaron May, Marc Murphy and Kelsey Murphy. DJ Irie will be providing a live performance during the 2026 Players Tailgate. Full chef lineup and menu is being curated but will offer all-you-can-eat gourmet food stations with multiple premium open bars.

The Players Tailgate annually attracts more than 50 active pro players alongside celebrities and VIP guests, making it one of the most sought-after pre-game events during Super Bowl weekend. A limited number of VIP Cabanas for groups of 6 or 12 will be available for reservation.

Bullseye Event Group will again support key nonprofit partners, including Operation BBQ Relief, the Irie Foundation and the Food Recovery Network, each dedicated to food security, youth empowerment, and community resilience.

Tickets are on sale now for the Players Tailgate in Santa Clara

About Bullseye Event Group

