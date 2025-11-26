Bullseye Event Group Brings Premium Game Day Hospitality to the ACC Football Championship

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- College football fans heading to Charlotte for the 2025 ACC Football Championship Game are in for an elevated game day experience. Bullseye Event Group, a national leader in sports hospitality and premium event experiences, is partnering with the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) to host the Official ACC Football Championship Tailgate, delivering an all-inclusive pregame celebration just steps from Bank of America Stadium.

The ACC, in its 73rd year and 18 members strong, stands as one of the most competitive and revered intercollegiate conferences in the nation. ACC members including Boston College, Cal, Clemson, Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami, North Carolina, NC State, Notre Dame, Pitt, SMU, Stanford, Syracuse, Virginia, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest are dedicated to upholding the league's founding values of academic excellence, athletic competition at the highest level, and integrity. “Bullseye Event Group is proud to partner with the ACC to deliver a hospitality experience worthy of championship football,” said Kyle Kinnett, CEO of Bullseye Event Group. “Our goal is to give fans an unforgettable way to celebrate their teams and the tradition of the ACC, all while creating an atmosphere that captures the excitement of college football at its finest.”

Recognized for creating unforgettable game day environments at marquee events across the country, Bullseye Event Group brings its signature hospitality to one of college football's most anticipated matchups. Fans can enjoy a first-class pregame experience featuring gourmet food, premium beverages, live entertainment, and exclusive access - all before kickoff of the 2025 ACC Football Championship Game.

The ACC Championship Tailgate Experience Includes:

All-Inclusive Menu: A premium culinary spread designed to showcase regional flavors and game day favorites.

A premium culinary spread designed to showcase regional flavors and game day favorites. Top-Shelf Drinks: Beer, wine, spirits, and signature cocktails included from the moment doors open until 7:30p.m. (closing 30 minutes before 8:00 p.m. kickoff).

Beer, wine, spirits, and signature cocktails included from the moment doors open until 7:30p.m. (closing 30 minutes before 8:00 p.m. kickoff). Live Entertainment: Music, games, and interactive elements to keep the energy high leading up to kickoff.

Music, games, and interactive elements to keep the energy high leading up to kickoff. Exclusive Location: Steps from Bank of America Stadium, ensuring a seamless transition from tailgate to game.

Steps from Bank of America Stadium, ensuring a seamless transition from tailgate to game. VIP Atmosphere: A high-energy, all-access environment for fans, alumni groups, and corporate partners.

The 2025 ACC Football Championship Tailgate kicks off at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 6, 2025, doors close at 7:30 p.m. leading up to the 8:00 p.m. kickoff. Whether fans are looking to make it a weekend to remember or add a new tradition to their championship experience, Bullseye Event Group delivers unmatched service, style, and excitement.

VIP Tailgate Tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster: https://am.ticketmaster.com/atlanticcoast/buy/ACCVIPTailgate

The ACC supports 28 NCAA sports, with 15 for women and 13 for men, and its member institutions span 12 states. In August 2019, the ACC and ESPN partnered to launch ACC Network (ACCN), a 24/7 national network exclusively devoted to ACC sports and original programming. For more information, visit the ACC website and follow the ACC on Instagram, X and Facebook.

