Celebrity Chefs and Entertainment Announced for The Players Tailgate at Super Bowl 60

Star-Studded Culinary Lineup and DJ Irie Set to Headline the Ultimate Pre-Game Experience

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bullseye Event Group is proud to announce the official, star-studded chef lineup and entertainment for The Players Tailgate , the premier pre-game tailgate event on Super Bowl Sunday, February 8, 2026, in Santa Clara, California. Often described as "the culinary Super Bowl before the Super Bowl," this year's event will feature an extraordinary roster of acclaimed chefs, restaurateurs, and culinary innovators who will deliver an unforgettable dining experience for guests and NFL athletes alike.

The 2026 Players Tailgate will showcase an elite team of culinary talent, including:

Aaron May , renowned chef and restaurateur recognized for bold flavors and crowd-pleasing dishes.

Together, these chefs will curate an elevated, multi-station culinary celebration designed to deliver the most memorable pre-game dining event in the country.

Adding to the excitement, DJ Irie will perform live, bringing high-energy entertainment and a dynamic atmosphere to fuel the festivities leading up to kickoff.

"The Players Tailgate is all about creating a once-in-a-lifetime VIP experience, and this year's chef lineup is truly unmatched," said Kyle Kinnett, CEO of Bullseye Event Group. "From gourmet specialties to innovative comfort food, our guests will enjoy world-class cuisine from some of the most talented chefs in the country, all while enjoying live entertainment from DJ Irie."

The Players Tailgate has earned a reputation as the #1 rated pre-game event on Super Bowl gameday, drawing celebrities, athletes, and fans from around the world. Fans that are excited to take in all Super Bowl Sunday has to offer can visit The Players Tailgate Event Page to learn more about tickets , packages and partnership opportunities .

