Celebrity Chefs and Entertainment Announced for The Players Tailgate at Super Bowl 60

Star-Studded Culinary Lineup and DJ Irie Set to Headline the Ultimate Pre-Game Experience

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bullseye Event Group is proud to announce the official, star-studded chef lineup and entertainment for The Players Tailgate, the premier pre-game tailgate event on Super Bowl Sunday, February 8, 2026, in Santa Clara, California. Often described as "the culinary Super Bowl before the Super Bowl," this year's event will feature an extraordinary roster of acclaimed chefs, restaurateurs, and culinary innovators who will deliver an unforgettable dining experience for guests and NFL athletes alike.

The 2026 Players Tailgate will showcase an elite team of culinary talent, including:

  • Aaron May, renowned chef and restaurateur recognized for bold flavors and crowd-pleasing dishes.
  • Marc Murphy, widely respected chef, restaurateur, and television personality
  • Kelsey Murphy, celebrated chef and winner of MasterChef
  • Aarón Sanchez, award-winning executive chef and part-owner of Johnny Sánchez, judge on Food Network's Chopped.
  • Tristen Epps, recent champion of Top Chef and James Beard semifinalist.
  • Shota Nakajima, 3 time James Beard nominee and owner of Empathie
  • Josh Capon, experienced chef and co-founder of VCR Group
  • Adam Sobel, culinary innovator and owner of the hospitality company, AETHER GROUP.
  • Catherine McCord, founder of Weelicious and co-founder of One Potato, Toknon for her vibrant, family-focused culinary creativity.
  • Leah Cohen, acclaimed chef and owner of Pig & Khao and Piggyback NYC
  • Chris Cosentino, award-winning chef, author, and champion of whole-animal cooking
  • Damaris Phillips, chef, television personality, and expert in Southern-inspired cuisine
  • 10/10 Burger, the fast-rising smash-burger sensation bringing its signature craft burger experience to this year's tailgate

Together, these chefs will curate an elevated, multi-station culinary celebration designed to deliver the most memorable pre-game dining event in the country.

Adding to the excitement, DJ Irie will perform live, bringing high-energy entertainment and a dynamic atmosphere to fuel the festivities leading up to kickoff.

"The Players Tailgate is all about creating a once-in-a-lifetime VIP experience, and this year's chef lineup is truly unmatched," said Kyle Kinnett, CEO of Bullseye Event Group. "From gourmet specialties to innovative comfort food, our guests will enjoy world-class cuisine from some of the most talented chefs in the country, all while enjoying live entertainment from DJ Irie."

The Players Tailgate has earned a reputation as the #1 rated pre-game event on Super Bowl gameday, drawing celebrities, athletes, and fans from around the world. Fans that are excited to take in all Super Bowl Sunday has to offer can visit The Players Tailgate Event Page to learn more about tickets, packages and partnership opportunities.

About Bullseye Event Group

Bullseye Event Group is a leading sports hospitality company and official partner of seven NFL franchises, specializing in VIP tailgates, Super Bowl packages, and exclusive gameday experiences across major U.S. markets. From Super Bowl Tickets to all-inclusive Super Bowl packages, Bullseye Event Group delivers unparalleled access to the biggest games in football. Whether you're looking for Super Bowl tickets or VIP tailgate experiences, Bullseye Event Group creates unforgettable moments for corporate clients, season ticket holders, and passionate fans nationwide.

