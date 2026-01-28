Bullseye Event Group Announces Celebrity Chef-Curated Menu for Players Tailgate 2026 on Super Bowl Sunday in Santa Clara

Chefs Aaron May, Marc Murphy, Kelsey Murphy and more will bring their creativity to Santa Clara for the #1 rated event on Super Bowl Sunday

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bullseye Event Group announced today the menu from its star-studded lineup of celebrity chefs for the Players Tailgate , the premier pre-game hospitality event taking place on Super Bowl Sunday, February 8, 2026, in Santa Clara, California, just a short walk from Levi's Stadium.

This year’s Players Tailgate culinary heavyweights put their own spin on game day favorites, creating a menu that’s equal parts elevated and craveable ahead of the Big Game.

Known as the "culinary Super Bowl before the Super Bowl," this year's Players Tailgate features the culinary talents of several critically acclaimed chefs, including Aaron May, Marc Murphy, Kelsey Murphy, Aarón Sanchez, Adam Sobel, JJ Johnson, Josh Capon, Belle English, Ilan Hall, Tristen Epps-Long, Damarius Philips, Chris Cosentiono, Catherine McCord and viral sensation 10/10 Burger.

The Menu for the 2026 Players Tailgate Includes:

Jet & Ali Tila: Thai Lemongrass Lamb Chop with Peanut Sauce

Thai Lemongrass Lamb Chop with Peanut Sauce Marc Murphy: Organic Valley® Spicy Cheddar Mac & Cheese and Grilled Cheese made with Sharp Cheddar and American

Organic Valley® Spicy Cheddar Mac & Cheese and Grilled Cheese made with Sharp Cheddar and American Aarón Sánchez: Carne Asada Tacos with Pickled Red Onions, Cauliflower Escabeche & Tomatillo Salsa

Carne Asada Tacos with Pickled Red Onions, Cauliflower Escabeche & Tomatillo Salsa Catherine McCord: Four Cheese Fondue with Artisan Sourdough and Veggie Dippers

Four Cheese Fondue with Artisan Sourdough and Veggie Dippers Damarius Philips: Duck Confit Pot Pie with Toasted Panko and Herbs

Duck Confit Pot Pie with Toasted Panko and Herbs Kelsey Murphy: Cheezit Beef and Chorizo Taco with Ortega® Green Chili Queso and Baja Shrimp Taco with Ortega® Caribbean Jerk Slaw

Cheezit Beef and Chorizo Taco with Ortega® Green Chili Queso and Baja Shrimp Taco with Ortega® Caribbean Jerk Slaw Aaron May: Santa Maria Tri Tip with Dutch Crunch

Santa Maria Tri Tip with Dutch Crunch Shota Nakajima: Chicken Satay Roti with Peanut Sauce and Pickles

Chicken Satay Roti with Peanut Sauce and Pickles Chris Cosentino: Montreal-style Pastrami & Caviar Crème Fraîche Sandwich

Montreal-style Pastrami & Caviar Crème Fraîche Sandwich JJ Johnson: Jerk Lamb Ribs served with Plantain Puree & New Jack Stickey BBQ

Jerk Lamb Ribs served with Plantain Puree & New Jack Stickey BBQ Josh Capon: Crab Tostada with Salsa Roja and Avocado Mousse

Crab Tostada with Salsa Roja and Avocado Mousse Leah Cohen: Korean Honey Butter Wings

Korean Honey Butter Wings Ilan Hall: Big Mac Kebabs

Big Mac Kebabs Adam Sobel: Crispy Ricotta Gundi, Sobelini Pizza Crunch and Vodka Sauce

Crispy Ricotta Gundi, Sobelini Pizza Crunch and Vodka Sauce Belle English: 48HR Rib, Fish Sauce Caramel, Sesame Brittle and Sexy Scallions

48HR Rib, Fish Sauce Caramel, Sesame Brittle and Sexy Scallions Tristen Epps-Long: 4th & Long Hot Dog, Grilled Glizzy, Jerk Mushroom Ketchup, Scallion Aioli, Pickled Chili

4th & Long Hot Dog, Grilled Glizzy, Jerk Mushroom Ketchup, Scallion Aioli, Pickled Chili 10/10 Burger: 10/10 Burger Double with Smashed Patty, Toasted Potato Bun, Pickles, Grilled Onions, American Cheese and 10/10 Sauce

10/10 Burger Double with Smashed Patty, Toasted Potato Bun, Pickles, Grilled Onions, American Cheese and 10/10 Sauce Oyster XO: Fresh Shucked Oysters with Traditional Accoutrement

"Bullseye Event Group is proud to be the premium destination for a Super Bowl Sunday pregame experience in the city of Santa Clara and we look forward to welcoming patrons and having them experience this killer lineup of food prior to the biggest sporting event of the year," says Bullseye Event Group CEO Kyle Kinnett.

In preparation for the highlights made on the field, Ortega , Organic Valley , Skinny Girl and Solo Stove are aiding in the creation of memories off the field by providing high-quality ingredients to aid chefs in the creation of culinary excellence at the Players Tailgate. Desnuda Tequila , Molson Coors , Ballers Champagne and Simplicity Cold Pressed Juice will provide full glasses with a variety of expressions to keep the party going until kickoff, while Delish will keep up the competitive spirit with the Delish Showdown, a live competition during the Players Tailgate on the main event stage, pitting culinary titans Josh Capon and Belle English against each other. Following the event, Food Recovery Network will rescue surplus food from The Players Tailgate and provide it to local initiatives focused on battling food insecurity.

Bullseye Event Group will soon announce the full list of athletes who plan to attend the #1 rated pre-game event on Super Bowl game day, joining these celebrity chefs, host Nate Burleson and emcee DJ Irie.

Tickets are still on sale for this year's Players Tailgate, with over 50,000 square feet of high-quality tailgating experience, covered with red carpet, cabanas, entertainment and sublime food and drink options. Fans who are beginning to think about traveling to Santa Clara for the event can learn more about packages and partnership opportunities on Bullseye Event Group's website.

