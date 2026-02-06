Bullseye Event Group Announces Pro Stars & VIPs to Join Star-Studded Chef Lineup and Emcee Nate Burleson at the Players Tailgate on Super Bowl Sunday

#1 pregame experience in Santa Clara to host some of the Football's best talent

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bullseye Event Group today announced it will welcome several Pro Football stars to attend the Players Tailgate hosted by NFL veteran and CBS on-air personality Nate Burleson. The premier pregame hospitality tailgate party and event take place before the big game on Super Bowl Sunday, February 8, 2026, in Santa Clara, California. This lineup is headlined by Puka Nacua, Jahmyr Gibbs and Tyreek Hill, as well as countless other Pro-Bowlers, players who have brought home the win on Super Bowl Sunday in years past and reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year, Carson Schwesinger.

These athletes will join a dynamic group of culinary titans , featuring Chefs Jet Tila, Aarón Sánchez, Aaron May, Marc Murphy, Kelsey Murphy and entertainment provided by DJ Irie.

NFL players confirmed for the 2026 Players Tailgate include:

Puka Nacua

Jahmyr Gibbs

Tyreek Hill

Rome Odunze

Najee Harris

Brian Robinson Jr.

Trey McBride

Deebo Samuel

Carson Schwesinger

Rico Dowdle

Jaycee Horn

Tank Dell

Eric Kendricks

Mychal Kendricks

Marcus Peters

Alex Highsmith

Kenny Moore II

Chase Brown

Josh Johnson

Evan Williams

CJ West

Deandre Carter

Alex Mattison

Segun Olubi

Malik Turner

…and more!

Bullseye Event Group recently announced the location for this year's Players Tailgate, taking place on the grounds of Mission College (3000 Mission College Blvd., Lot D) in Santa Clara on Super Bowl Sunday – just a short walk from Levi's Stadium.

On game day, Bullseye Event Group will transform more than 50,000 square feet into a premium, red-carpet tailgating experience featuring VIP cabanas, chef-driven cuisine, top-shelf drinks and live entertainment. The experience is complemented by a range of interactive sponsor activations, with food, beverage and lifestyle brands including Ortega, Organic Valley, Skinnygirl, Molson Coors, Ballers Champagne, Desnuda, Simplicity Cold Pressed Juice, Columbia, Worth Magazine, Meta and more engaging fans throughout the tailgate.

"This event has always had the goal of allowing fans to interact with the stars of today's NFL," says Bullseye Event Group CEO Kyle Kinnet. " We believe these connections truly allow the Players Tailgate to stand out as a leader in entertainment and hospitality on Super Bowl Sunday."

Consistently rated the #1 event during Super Bowl weekend, the Players Tailgate offers fans unique access to NFL legends and personalities on the sport's biggest day. With the lineup of athletes and celebrity chefs officially set, fans heading to Santa Clara for Super Bowl Sunday can still purchase tickets for this year's Players Tailgate. The experience runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. PT, ahead of kickoff.

About Bullseye Event Group

Bullseye Event Group is a leading sports hospitality company and official partner of seven NFL franchises, specializing in VIP tailgates, Super Bowl packages, and exclusive gameday experiences across major U.S. markets. From Super Bowl Tickets to all-inclusive Super Bowl packages, Bullseye Event Group delivers unparalleled access to the biggest games in football. Whether you're looking for Super Bowl tickets or VIP tailgate experiences, Bullseye Event Group creates unforgettable moments for corporate clients, season ticket holders, and passionate fans nationwide.

