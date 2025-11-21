Bullseye Event Group Announces VIP Tailgate before the Big Ten Football Championship VIP Tailgate in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bullseye Event Group, a national leader in sports hospitality, today announced its all-inclusive VIP Tailgate taking place three hours prior to the Big Ten Football Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The all-inclusive pre-game celebration—held at 723 South Capitol Avenue, steps from Lucas Oil Stadium—welcomes fans beginning at 5:00 p.m. on December 6, 2025. Guests will enjoy elevated hospitality throughout the VIP Tailgate, including Ortega-featured food stations, a handcrafted menu curated by MasterChef Kelsey Murphy, full beverage service, a live DJ, and a premium gameday environment leading into one of college football’s biggest showdowns.

The all-inclusive pre-game celebration—held at 723 South Capitol Avenue, steps from Lucas Oil Stadium—welcomes fans beginning at 5:00 p.m. on December 6, 2025. Guests will enjoy elevated hospitality throughout the VIP Tailgate, including Ortega-featured food stations, a handcrafted menu curated by MasterChef Kelsey Murphy, full beverage service, a live DJ, and a premium gameday environment leading into one of college football's biggest showdowns.

"Bullseye Event Group is proud to expand our footprint in collegiate football," said Kyle Kinnett, CEO of Bullseye Event Group. "Fans can expect the same first-class experience and elevated hospitality that Bullseye delivers at premier pro football and Super Bowl events nationwide."

The 2025 Big Ten Football Championship kicks off at 8:00 PM ET. Fans can purchase VIP Tailgate tickets and game tickets through Bullseye's secure ticket platform, with all tickets guaranteed to arrive before event day.

Tickets & Event Information:

Tailgate and game tickets are available for sale on Bullseye's website:

About Bullseye Event Group

Bullseye Event Group is a leading sports hospitality company and official partner of seven NFL franchises, specializing in VIP tailgates, Super Bowl packages, and exclusive gameday experiences across major U.S. markets. From Super Bowl tickets to all-inclusive travel packages, Bullseye delivers unparalleled access to the biggest games in football for corporate clients, season ticket holders, and passionate fans nationwide.

SOURCE Bullseye Event Group