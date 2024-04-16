Bully Max and Pittsburgh Pirates Join Together for a Champion Partnership

The partnership will kick off with a bark-tastic event on April 23, featuring a Pup Parade around PNC Park led by a Guardian Angels recipient and their medical service dog. Fans and their four-legged companions are invited to join in the fun and participate in the parade, celebrating the incredible bond between humans and their canine companions.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Pittsburgh Pirates and Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs to bring Pup Nights to PNC Park," said Lea Kinneman, co-owner of Bully Max. "We believe that dogs are more than just pets; they are family members, companions, and in the case of Guardian Angels, life-changing partners. We are honored to support their mission and give back to the community through this partnership."

"We are excited to team up with Bully Max and Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs to offer Pup Nights at PNC Park," said Nicole Park, . "We know how much Pirates fans love their dogs, and we're thrilled to provide them with the opportunity to enjoy a night at the ballpark together."

Pup Nights at PNC Park promises to be a doggone good time for fans of all ages. From the pregame Pup Parade to special dog-friendly activities and giveaways, there's something for everyone to enjoy. So grab your leash, put on your Pirates gear, and join us for a night of baseball and fun with your favorite canine companion!

About Bully Max:

Bully Max is a leading provider of high-quality dog food, supplements, and accessories designed to help dogs live their healthiest, happiest lives. With a focus on nutrition and wellness, Bully Max is dedicated to supporting dogs and their owners through every stage of life.

About Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs:

Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that trains and provides service dogs to individuals with a wide range of disabilities, including veterans, first responders, and children with medical needs. Their mission is to improve the quality of life for individuals with disabilities through the assistance of specially trained service dogs.





