Bumble & Gen.G Announce 'Team Bumble' All-Women's Fortnite Team

Through this partnership between Bumble and Gen.G, the two brands will also develop new platforms to drive empowerment in the gaming community. Bumble has now added a 'gaming' badge that Bumble BFF users can easily showcase on their profiles. Gamers on Bumble BFF can now filter their matches to easily find other gamers to connect with in their communities.

Additionally, Bumble will become an official partner for Kristen Valnicek (@KittyPlays), Gen.G's Head of New Gaming Initiatives, as well as partner to #TeamKitty, a network of hundreds of women gamers and streamers organized by KittyPlays. Gen.G and Bumble will develop custom content and deploy a series of activations including co-hosted events, live-streaming opportunities and more, utilizing KittyPlays and #TeamKitty.

"I'm honored to partner with Bumble to make a lasting impact in gaming! Bumble is a visionary company in technology, media, women's empowerment, and facilitating human connection, which perfectly aligns with my own vision of inspiring positivity and empowering my audience," said Valnicek. "Bumble is in the unique position of providing value to an entire generation of gamers, encouraging them to strive for their goals and facilitating ways to connect them IRL. The future is bright and I can't wait to see the impact we make together!"

The Team Bumble esports team will consist of professional Fortnite players competing in the biggest tournaments worldwide, along with a select group of passionate gaming influencers. Gen.G and Bumble will also co-develop custom merchandise for the Fortnite team and other Gen.G championship teams. The Bumble esports team will have a dedicated Bumble streaming room at the Gen.G training facility in Los Angeles, which will host professional players and streamers.

"Our mission at Bumble is to empower women around the world, and we're proud to partner with Gen.G to continue expanding into the esports and gaming communities," said Chelsea Maclin, VP of Marketing at Bumble. "We're trying to support the women who are already building incredible communities in gaming. We've built strong communities through Bumble and Gen.G and we're excited to work together to help bring the gamer community together in real life. Together with Gen.G, we want to empower women trailblazers, and make it easier for them to connect with their community whether it be through dating, friendship, or networking."

"We take seriously our opportunity and responsibility to support emerging segments of the esports community, especially by creating and strengthening platforms for women," said Chris Park, CEO of Gen.G. "Within Gen.G and beyond, we are building a platform that reflects and enthusiastically champions the diversity of our global fan base. The indispensable voices of women in our executive team — including our Head of New Gaming Initiatives, Head of US Content, and Head of Creative Design & Merchandising — are no doubt key to realizing this mission. But we can and need to do so much more. Bumble's partnership with Gen.G will create more inclusive, supportive environments in which all passionate esports athletes can compete and connect."

"Here at Gen.G we really pride ourselves on providing the best resources and support for all of our pro players—regardless of their gender. Now, with Bumble on board, we can level up our support of Maddie, Tina, Carlee, and Hannah, who are some of the best female Fortnite players in the world. I'm excited to see where Team Bumble takes them and how it shifts the narrative for women in esports as a whole," said Saira Mueller, Head of US Content for Gen.G and the founder of the Women of Esports Foundation.

The partnership comes on the heels of Gen.G's $46 million fundraising announcement with investors including Will Smith, Keisuke Honda, New Enterprise Associates, Battery Ventures, and Canaan Partners, further solidifying Gen.G's growth and leadership in the esports industry.

About Bumble: Bumble, the women-first social networking platform, founded by CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd in 2014, is a subsidiary of MagicLab, the group of dating apps founded by Andrey Andreev (also including Badoo, Lumen and Chappy.) Bumble is built and owned by MagicLab and its founding team. With over 65 million users, Bumble connects people across dating, friendship and professional networking. No matter the type of relationship, women make the first move on Bumble. Bumble recognizes the importance of relationships and how crucial they are to a healthy, happy life. They've built their platform around kindness, respect, and equality – and their users play an important part in that. Bumble holds its users accountable for their actions and has zero tolerance for hate, aggression or bullying. Bumble is available in 150 countries. Since 2014, Bumble has facilitated over a billion women-led first moves and over ten billion messages sent. Bumble is free and available in the App Store and Google Play.

About Gen.G esports

Gen.G Esports is a global esports organization founded in 2017, with offices in Seoul, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Shanghai. It owns and manages championship heritage teams competing in the world's biggest esports competitions on the world's most recognizable gaming franchises — Overwatch, League of Legends, Fortnite, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Clash Royale, Call of Duty and Apex Legends. Gen.G speaks to a generation that grew up on gaming, equally serving the needs of its players, fans and business partners to create a winning environment that positions its teams for success.

Gen.G is represented in the highly competitive Overwatch League by 'Seoul Dynasty'. 'Gen.G LoL' is a force on League of Legends front as the winner of the 2017 League of Legends World Championship in Beijing. 'Gen.G HotS' burst onto the scene in 2017, winning the Heroes of the Storm Global Champions at BlizzCon 2017 and in 2018. Gen.G's PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds team 'Gen.G PUBG' claimed the third-person perspective title in the PUBG Global Invitational 2018. A Chinese team, 'Gen.G Clash Royale' and a US-based Fortnite team were announced in 2018, stamping Gen.G's industry leadership with a presence in three major esports markets. Current partnerships include gaming hardware manufacturer Razer, furniture brand Desker, computer networking company NETGEAR, Samsung SSD, Sidiz and Bumble.

