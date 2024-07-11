Gen.G Launches Official 2024 Summer Jersey with LIBILLY

Gen.G Partners with LIBILLY, streetwear brand of Korean rapper Changmo, Featuring Various Apparel Items, Along With Official Jersey

SEOUL, South Korea, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global esports organization Gen.G announces their newest apparel collaboration with LIBILLY, a Seoul streetwear culture-based brand led by rapper Changmo. The "2024 Gen.G x LIBILLY Collection" represents icons of youth and passion in cross-cultural scenes; the two brands are teaming up to promote K-culture worldwide, beyond Korea's domestic stage.

Gen.G New Jersey

"Every year, we are proud that we get to be a part of some of the biggest esports moments in the world," said Arnold Hur, CEO of Gen.G Esports "This year, we are excited to partner with Changmo and the team at LIBILLY to introduce a new kit during such a historic season."

The new collection with LIBILLY consists of six pieces, including the official jersey and jacket as well as short-sleeved t-shirts, sweatshirts and ball caps featuring both organizations' logos. The official jersey, accented in Gen.G's signature gold color, is designed to be breathable and comfortable for both players and fans to wear. Gen.G's iconic slogan "Change the Game" is printed on it to encourage fans to collect. LIBILLY is the latest in a series of successful lifestyle collaborations for Gen.G, with brands like The Hundreds, PUMA, and Heron Preston in past years.

The lifestyle apparel features a mashup of Gen.G adorable mascot 'Genrang' wearing clothes with LIBILLY's symbol '031' logo, among other cobranded apparel items. Images of the Gen.G League of Legends team, currently competing in Riyadh for the 2024 Esports World Cup, have captured the hearts and minds of fans since they first leaked.

"I'm excited to wear new uniforms this season through our collaboration with the hip and young brand LIBILLY," said Gen.G Chovy Jeong Ji-hoon. "It was fun to try out and shoot content in a different look than we did before, so I hope the fans enjoy it as much as we enjoyed this process."

"We are thrilled to be collaborating with Gen.G, a representative of the esports scene," said rapper Changmo, head of LIBILLY. "We hope that this collection, which reinterprets the passionate brand image of Gen.G from our perspective and expresses it in a new dimension, will be a meaningful gift to Gen.G fans around the world. We also look forward to the various collaborative activities that Gen.G and LIBILLY will continue to launch."

The collection, which marks the first collaboration between Gen.G and LIBILLY, will be on sale for US based fans on July 16, 2024 on the Gen.G US Shop .

Meanwhile, the Gen.G League of Legends team is the undisputed top team in Korea and continues to make history in the esports scene, having achieved the LCK's first ever four-peat and winning 2024's MSI in Shanghai. The official 2024 Gen.G x LIBILLY jerseys were worn by the players for the first time at the Esports World Cup.

Fans in the Los Angeles area are invited to the Gen.G HQ in Santa Monica, CA, for their Gen.G Night Market Watch Party, sponsored by Turtle Beach, to watch the team back in action as they start the LCK Summer Split against Dplus Kia. The match starts at 11 pm PT with doors opening at 10 pm PT on July 12. Fans can also expect exclusive merch items & discounted TigerNation apparel, complimentary food & beverages, Turtle Beach peripheral giveaways, raffles, and a photobooth. Fans must RSVP here to attend.

