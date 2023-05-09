Bumble Roofing Joins Forces with Empower Brands

World-class franchisor finalizes its third investment of 2023, bringing the company to 10 brands in its portfolio

RICHMOND, Va., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Empower Brands , multi-brand franchisor of premium commercial and residential services, announced today that Bumble Roofing will be joining its expanding portfolio of brands. This is Empower Brands' third new brand in 2023 following the additions of Koala Insulation and Wallaby Windows last month, bringing Empower to an impressive 10 total brands under its umbrella.

"We set out this year to grow our portfolio to 10+ brands, and while our acquisition of Bumble Roofing brings us to that goal, our growth is only just beginning," said Scott Zide, CEO of Empower Brands. "As a fresh concept with a proven business model and strong unit level economics already in place, Bumble Roofing is a welcome addition to our growing family of brands. Utilizing our extensive experience in launching new franchise brands and wealth of resources, Empower Brands will help position Bumble Roofing to become a successful, world-class franchise system."

Founded in 2019 by David Bitan, Bumble Roofing is a full-service roofing company based in Los Angeles that provides inspections, repairs, installation and replacement services. The heart of the brand's mission focuses on giving back to the community with donations made to nonprofits dedicated to protecting bees following each roof installation. As the first independent business acquired by Empower, Bumble Roofing will be an incubation brand for the franchisor. Empower will use its resources, expertise, and growing network to establish Bumble Roofing as an emerging franchise and expand its footprint across the country.

"Bumble Roofing was founded on the principle of providing affordable and quality roofing installation and repairs while giving back to a worthy cause, and we're ready to bring our services to more people through franchising," said David Bitan, founder of Bumble Roofing. "With a franchisee driven culture and focus on quality, I am confident that Empower Brands is perfectly suited to take our brand to the next level. I look forward to seeing how Bumble Roofing grows as a franchise with the support of Empower behind the business."

The brand joins JAN-PRO , Intelligent Office , FRSTeam , Archadeck Outdoor Living , Outdoor Lighting Perspectives , Conserva Irrigation and Superior Fence & Rail , as well as recent additions Koala Insulation and Wallaby Windows , as part of Empower's growing portfolio. Following the company's rebrand last year which united the world-class organizations formerly known as Lynx Franchising and Outdoor Living Brands to form Empower Brands, the acquisition of Bumble Roofing brings Empower to its goal of 10 or more brands by the close of 2023.

About Empower Brands

Empower Brands was founded in 2022 as a product of the integration of Lynx Franchising and Outdoor Living Brands. Empower encompasses ten industry-leading brands across commercial and residential services: JAN-PRO, Intelligent Office, FRSTeam, Archadeck Outdoor Living, Outdoor Lighting Perspectives (OLP), Conserva Irrigation, Superior Fence & Rail, Wallaby Windows, Koala Insulation and Bumble Roofing. Empower is dedicated to providing its customers with the highest quality products and services in the commercial and home services industries while simultaneously delivering its franchise owners committed personal support, tools and empowerment to pursue their own success. Empower Brands is a portfolio company of MidOcean Partners, a leading private equity firm with an excellent track record investing in successful, growth-focused franchise businesses. For more about Empower Brands, visit the company's website at EmpowerFranchising.com .

