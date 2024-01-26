Bundle and Save with Boost Mobile: Get the Summit Flip and One Year of Service for Only $129, Exclusively at Walmart

26 Jan, 2024, 08:00 ET

New Boost Mobile bundle includes latest flip phone, plus 12 months of unlimited talk, text and 3GB of data per month

LITTLETON, Colo., Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Summit Flip device is all about simplicity. And now it's easier than ever to shop and save with a new deal from Boost Mobile. Starting tomorrow, customers can purchase an exclusive bundle including the Summit Flip and one full year of wireless service for $129.00i at select Walmart stores.

Summit Flip from Boost Mobile
This new offering allows Walmart customers to save up to $380 on a phone and one full year of wireless service!ii The bundle comes with a Summit Flip device, a pre-installed SIM card and 12 months of free service with unlimited talk and text and 3 GB of data per month.

The Summit Flip is perfect for budget conscious customers who prefer a minimalist phone or caregivers who want a straightforward way to stay in touch with loved ones. This phone is reliable and durable, with a simple design that allows for effortless connection.

Don't let the retro design fool you, the Summit Flip features a dual 2.8-inch display and 5MP camera with selfie mode that utilizes the external screen. The expansive internal display also provides a vivid and immersive viewing experience for your favorite content, while the external display offers quick access to essential information and notifications.

The battery charges quickly, allowing for hours of talk and standby time. An external speaker lets callers go hands free for phone calls and is perfect for listening to music.

"Flip phones are trending amongst customers of all ages who appreciate their nostalgic design, versatility and the capacity to delineate work and social media activities from personal connections," said Michael Kelly, group president of Retail Wireless, DISH Wireless. "By bundling the Summit Flip with a year of service, we've made wireless service accessible and affordable at Walmart stores across the country."

Once customers check out, they can activate the phone right away by visiting BoostMobile.com/activate to get started.

Unfold a world of possibilities with the Summit Flip, and save big when you buy the phone at Walmart. Look for this exclusive bundle offer at select Walmart stores, starting tomorrow.

For more details on the Summit Flip, please visit BoostMobile.com.

About Boost Mobile 
Boost Mobile provides award-winning, best-in-class value and connectivity to U.S. wireless consumers on America's largest 5G networks and competitive consumer plans with no annual service contracts. Boost Mobile operates on DISH Wireless L.L.C., a subsidiary of DISH Network Corporation, and serves as its largest retail wireless brand. DISH, a nationwide U.S. wireless carrier, continues to innovate in wireless, building the Boost Wireless Network. Learn more about Boost Mobile online on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. DISH Network Corporation is a fully owned subsidiary of EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS).

i Taxes extra.
ii Based on a December 2023 comparison of leading competitors' offers.

