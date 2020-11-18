Bunker Labs Announces Inaugural Winners Circle Members

CHICAGO, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bunker Labs, a nonprofit and national network of veteran and military spouse entrepreneurs and small business owners, has named seven people to their first-ever Winners Circle.

"This year we've seen entrepreneurs and small business owners face unprecedented challenges," said Bunker Labs CEO Blake Hogan. "The people we've named to the Winners Circle have adapted and overcome those challenges, and they have demonstrated extraordinary grit and entrepreneurial spirit."

This first Winners Circle cohort includes first-place winners of the Voyager Travel Pitch Competition, the Bob Evans Heroes to CEOs prize, and the Ford Fund Virtual Pitch Competition, as well as WeWork Black Business Grant awardees and recipients of the Google for Startups Black Founders Fund.

The Winners Circle members are:

Anthony Gantt , Founder and CEO of At Ease Rentals; Active Duty, U.S. Marine Corps

, Founder and CEO of At Ease Rentals; Active Duty, U.S. Marine Corps Carla Bond , Founder and CEO of Upskill VR; Veteran, U.S. Navy

, Founder and CEO of Upskill VR; Veteran, U.S. Navy Clayton Poff , Founder and CEO of Pure Light Clean Air; Veteran, U.S. Marine Corps

, Founder and CEO of Pure Light Clean Air; Veteran, U.S. Marine Corps Dr. Renette Dallas , Founder and CEO of Life By Dallas; Veteran, U.S. Air Force, Air National Guard

, Founder and CEO of Life By Dallas; Veteran, U.S. Air Force, Air National Guard Love Hudson-Maggio , Founder and CEO of Mar Dat; Veteran Spouse, U.S. Air Force

, Founder and CEO of Mar Dat; Veteran Spouse, U.S. Air Force Nancy Preston , Founder and CEO of Milk Money Kitchens; Veteran, U.S. Army

, Founder and CEO of Milk Money Kitchens; Veteran, U.S. Army Zephrine Hanson , Founder and CEO of Hampden Farms; Veteran, U.S. Air Force

The Winners Circle members' success was celebrated at a virtual event on October 22, 2020. More details about the Winners Circle members and the successes they've accomplished in the past year is available in the Winners Circle Magazine. The honorees were chosen from Bunker Labs' community, including members and alumni of Launch Lab Online, Veterans in Residence, and CEOcircle.

Going forward, Bunker Labs will announce new Winners Circle honorees every quarter. To be considered, join Bunker Labs' online community at https://www.bunkeronline.org/veterans.

About Bunker Labs: Bunker Labs is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and a national network of veteran and military spouse entrepreneurs dedicated to helping the military connected community start their own business. Bunker Labs is committed to seeing that every entrepreneur and small business owner in the military connected community has the network, tools, and resources they need to start their own business.

