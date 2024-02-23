IVMF's Bunker Labs Celebrates Black History Month with new Breaking Barriers in Entrepreneurship Program Cohort

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bunker Labs, now a part of Syracuse University's D'Aniello Institute for Veterans and Military Families (IVMF) is proud to announce the 67 members of our first Breaking Barriers in Entrepreneurship cohort of 2024. Breaking Barriers in Entrepreneurship gives space for veteran and military spouse entrepreneurs from traditionally underserved backgrounds an opportunity to find a community dealing with the same systemic barriers to provide support, mentorship, and opportunities.

February is Black History Month, a reminder to take time to reflect on the accomplishments and contributions of Black Americans. It's also a time to reexamine systemic barriers still facing Black Americans today, particularly in the field of entrepreneurship. Securing credit and capital, accessing networks, and finding mentors are all more challenging hurdles for Black veteran entrepreneurs than their white peers. Breaking Barriers is about leveling that playing field to unleash the entrepreneurial potential of all veterans and military spouses pursuing their American Dream.

"Breaking Barriers is an important program for veteran and military spouse entrepreneurs in early launch and growth stages," says Barb Carson, Managing Director of Programming for IVMF. "Having a space where traditionally underserved veteran and military spouse entrepreneurs can talk openly about the unique challenges they face and share strategies to overcome them is vital. The network of support in this program can create lifelong connections and networks for these entrepreneurs."

We are proud to announce the Breaking Barriers 24A cohort, with gratitude to our sponsors for making this program cohort possible: PwC Charitable Foundation, General Motors, Macy's, Wells Fargo, and Empower by GoDaddy. We encourage everyone to browse the new cohort members, and if you find a business in your industry, add them to your network.

Asian American & Pacific Islander Entrepreneurs

Alvin Velasco, CocoNifty®

Greg Stroud, Greg Stroud Liberated

James Martin Schlauch, Apply, Co.

Maria Madsen, Infinite Possibilities Coaching

Mudassar Sayeed, Gleam Solar Cleaning

Sandra Nam, QiqoChat Inc.

Black Entrepreneurs

Alonzo Wright, Gardens Harvest Media Company

Brian Gibbs, The Web We Weave

Carla Antoine, Garden Harvest Chicken Soup

Carlton Johnson, Spectrix Metaphysical Institute, Ltd. Co.

Chandler Thomas, EV Mobile Connect

Clarice Nelson, Proclaren Solutions

Desmond Kirton, Dēz Kids Construction Education Program

Dondre Lawson, Emerald Technical Solutions

Dwight Lamont Brake, Aidan

Edward Whittle, PlayByHeart, LLC

Elizabeth Reid, Tiny Human Skincare

Kenisha Ortiz, Career Peak, LLC

Leslie Elston, Maraq Gourmet Soup Shop LLC

Linda Williams, Groove and Move

Luvina Sabree, Bomb Azz Lemonade

Maurice Sloan, LIV Strategic Consulting

Melanie Harleaux, Unconscious Beaute Studio, LLC

Melissa Rowe, Nerdabee

Michael Smith, MLS Consulting Services, LLC

Mildred Diggs, Journiy

Robert Woods, Banneret

Scottie Cuff, S.Cuff Hybrid Swimwear

Shavonne Simmons, PR1ME Candidate LLC

Sididq Sweet, S.W. Sweet & Associates, LLC

Simone Gully, ALSIGE Foundatio Inc

Sydney Matthes, Apprentice

Tamia Parker, Play Problems Inc.

Female Entrepreneurs

April Pacca, Lenddit

Arnalda Magloire, Revitalized Palate

Beth Benike, Busy Baby

Christina Hudson, Functional Fitness LLC

Donna Bibbs, Certified Belief Therapy

Gabrielle Pickens, Pickens Creative

Keena AlexanderLagard, Kingdom Health Now

Kelly Thompson, Ethos Administrative Group

Kim Howell, HealthBezzie

Lakecia Whimper, WHB Management Co

Laura W. Bingham, Laura Bingham Creative, LLC

Lisa Marie Zoellick, 1 OAK Fiber Art

Lola Robinson, Lola & Shaye

Mamie Pack, Mamie L. Pack Media

Melanie McCoy, Koenig Williams Consulting LLC

Natasha Mueller, R&R Farms, 1904

Natasha Weems, Care First Wellness Med Apa

Nicole Zettlemoyer, Wreaths By Nicole P

Olivia Telles, Freedom Property Solutions LLC

Paden Sickles, SickFit, LLC

Rachael A Koehler, Radiant Stardust

Rejane Tisby, Dare to Care Home Care

Rosalyn Smith, Treasures of Rose Coaching & Consulting

Samantha Leigh Sargent, Connecting Communities

Samantha R Kennedy, Pups and Pints Las Vegas

Latinx Entrepreneurs

Cesar Mayorga, Bluberry Technologies Inc.

James Lucas, Smart Farm Tools

Jeffrey David Camacho, TexInterlink Contracting, LLC

Jose Zaragoza, Code 1 Maintenance

Katherine Ramirez, Golfing Buddy

Kimberly Grieser, Fix and Flip Construction Inc

Leah Stiles, SEA WAVES

Ricardo (Rick) Cruz, Consolimate Inc.

Rosa Ramirez, Honey Baked Ham

About Bunker Labs: Bunker Labs is now a part of Syracuse University's D'Aniello Institute for Veterans and Military Families (IVMF). Together, they serve the veteran and military family entrepreneur community, helping them launch, grow, and scale their own businesses. The IVMF also provides actionable and national impacting research, policy analysis, and program evaluation. Their recent data brief on the experience of Black and African American veteran entrepreneurs is available to read here.

SOURCE Bunker Labs