IVMF's Bunker Labs Celebrates Black History Month with new Breaking Barriers in Entrepreneurship Program Cohort

23 Feb, 2024, 08:00 ET
SYRACUSE, N.Y., Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bunker Labs, now a part of Syracuse University's D'Aniello Institute for Veterans and Military Families (IVMF) is proud to announce the 67 members of our first Breaking Barriers in Entrepreneurship cohort of 2024. Breaking Barriers in Entrepreneurship gives space for veteran and military spouse entrepreneurs from traditionally underserved backgrounds an opportunity to find a community dealing with the same systemic barriers to provide support, mentorship, and opportunities.
February is Black History Month, a reminder to take time to reflect on the accomplishments and contributions of Black Americans. It's also a time to reexamine systemic barriers still facing Black Americans today, particularly in the field of entrepreneurship. Securing credit and capital, accessing networks, and finding mentors are all more challenging hurdles for Black veteran entrepreneurs than their white peers. Breaking Barriers is about leveling that playing field to unleash the entrepreneurial potential of all veterans and military spouses pursuing their American Dream.
"Breaking Barriers is an important program for veteran and military spouse entrepreneurs in early launch and growth stages," says Barb Carson, Managing Director of Programming for IVMF. "Having a space where traditionally underserved veteran and military spouse entrepreneurs can talk openly about the unique challenges they face and share strategies to overcome them is vital. The network of support in this program can create lifelong connections and networks for these entrepreneurs."
We are proud to announce the Breaking Barriers 24A cohort, with gratitude to our sponsors for making this program cohort possible: PwC Charitable Foundation, General Motors, Macy's, Wells Fargo, and Empower by GoDaddy. We encourage everyone to browse the new cohort members, and if you find a business in your industry, add them to your network.
Asian American & Pacific Islander Entrepreneurs
Alvin Velasco, CocoNifty®
Greg Stroud, Greg Stroud Liberated
James Martin Schlauch, Apply, Co.
Maria Madsen, Infinite Possibilities Coaching
Mudassar Sayeed, Gleam Solar Cleaning
Sandra Nam, QiqoChat Inc.
Black Entrepreneurs
Alonzo Wright, Gardens Harvest Media Company
Brian Gibbs, The Web We Weave
Carla Antoine, Garden Harvest Chicken Soup
Carlton Johnson, Spectrix Metaphysical Institute, Ltd. Co.
Chandler Thomas, EV Mobile Connect
Clarice Nelson, Proclaren Solutions
Desmond Kirton, Dēz Kids Construction Education Program
Dondre Lawson, Emerald Technical Solutions
Dwight Lamont Brake, Aidan
Edward Whittle, PlayByHeart, LLC
Elizabeth Reid, Tiny Human Skincare
Kenisha Ortiz, Career Peak, LLC
Leslie Elston, Maraq Gourmet Soup Shop LLC
Linda Williams, Groove and Move
Luvina Sabree, Bomb Azz Lemonade
Maurice Sloan, LIV Strategic Consulting
Melanie Harleaux, Unconscious Beaute Studio, LLC
Melissa Rowe, Nerdabee
Michael Smith, MLS Consulting Services, LLC
Mildred Diggs, Journiy
Robert Woods, Banneret
Scottie Cuff, S.Cuff Hybrid Swimwear
Shavonne Simmons, PR1ME Candidate LLC
Sididq Sweet, S.W. Sweet & Associates, LLC
Simone Gully, ALSIGE Foundatio Inc
Sydney Matthes, Apprentice
Tamia Parker, Play Problems Inc.
Female Entrepreneurs
April Pacca, Lenddit
Arnalda Magloire, Revitalized Palate
Beth Benike, Busy Baby
Christina Hudson, Functional Fitness LLC
Donna Bibbs, Certified Belief Therapy
Gabrielle Pickens, Pickens Creative
Keena AlexanderLagard, Kingdom Health Now
Kelly Thompson, Ethos Administrative Group
Kim Howell, HealthBezzie
Lakecia Whimper, WHB Management Co
Laura W. Bingham, Laura Bingham Creative, LLC
Lisa Marie Zoellick, 1 OAK Fiber Art
Lola Robinson, Lola & Shaye
Mamie Pack, Mamie L. Pack Media
Melanie McCoy, Koenig Williams Consulting LLC
Natasha Mueller, R&R Farms, 1904
Natasha Weems, Care First Wellness Med Apa
Nicole Zettlemoyer, Wreaths By Nicole P
Olivia Telles, Freedom Property Solutions LLC
Paden Sickles, SickFit, LLC
Rachael A Koehler, Radiant Stardust
Rejane Tisby, Dare to Care Home Care
Rosalyn Smith, Treasures of Rose Coaching & Consulting
Samantha Leigh Sargent, Connecting Communities
Samantha R Kennedy, Pups and Pints Las Vegas
Latinx Entrepreneurs
Cesar Mayorga, Bluberry Technologies Inc.
James Lucas, Smart Farm Tools
Jeffrey David Camacho, TexInterlink Contracting, LLC
Jose Zaragoza, Code 1 Maintenance
Katherine Ramirez, Golfing Buddy
Kimberly Grieser, Fix and Flip Construction Inc
Leah Stiles, SEA WAVES
Ricardo (Rick) Cruz, Consolimate Inc.
Rosa Ramirez, Honey Baked Ham
About Bunker Labs: Bunker Labs is now a part of Syracuse University's D'Aniello Institute for Veterans and Military Families (IVMF). Together, they serve the veteran and military family entrepreneur community, helping them launch, grow, and scale their own businesses. The IVMF also provides actionable and national impacting research, policy analysis, and program evaluation. Their recent data brief on the experience of Black and African American veteran entrepreneurs is available to read here.
SOURCE Bunker Labs
Share this article