IVMF's Bunker Labs Ambassador Program Welcomes New Class for Veteran Entrepreneurship

Bunker Labs

13 Feb, 2024, 08:00 ET

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bunker Labs, now a part of Syracuse University's D'Aniello Institute for Veterans and Military Families (IVMF) is proud to announce our 2024 cohort of Ambassadors have taken the watch in 29 cities across America. These 61 service-minded entrepreneurs help veteran and military spouse entrepreneurs connect with opportunities and solve problems facing their businesses. They recently finished their initial training during a three-day event in Austin, Texas, and are ready to support the veteran and military spouse entrepreneurs and business owners in their community.

Ambassadors make a 12-month commitment to help explore, map, and develop resources within the local business ecosystem on behalf of our community, helping veteran and military spouse founders launch and grow their businesses.

"Ambassadors are positioned to be a key community business contact for all our program participants, and sometimes, a much-needed mentor and friendly face," says Barb Carson, Managing Director of Programming for IVMF. "Our Ambassadors know the ins and outs in the local business landscape, and their ability to serve as guides to our program participants and help connect them to the right contact or opportunity at the right moment makes taking that next step a reality."

If you're a veteran or military spouse entrepreneur, introduce yourself to your local Ambassador, and get better connected to the local business ecosystem. We also encourage members of the entrepreneurial support community as well as veteran entrepreneurs to reach out to their local Ambassador. Let them know what you have to offer veteran and military spouse entrepreneurs, be it capital access opportunities, mentorship, B2B services, or access to networks. You can find contact information for your local Ambassador on the Bunker Labs Community pages.

We are proud to announce the 2024 cohort of Ambassadors:

Atlanta

DeLisa Clift, Strategic Biz Solutions Unlimited LLC

Matt Butler, Rollors LLC & Tally Tumbler LLC

Austin

James Threet, Intrepidus AD

Kris Vandenberg, Vetted Kitchens

Boston

Tracy DuShane, Military Family Foundation

Charlotte

Charlie Eadie, Command Applications

Chattanooga

Mindy Freeman

John Shipp, Shipp Consulting Services

Lynda B Stephens, Corps Brands

Chicago

Justin Miller, Candor & Consideration Consulting

Lindsay Kough, Bancroft Architects + Engineers

Aniket Borole

Dallas

Daniel Newland

Denver

Nathan Gray, Meshcomm Engineering

Samuel Westfall, Archery N Motion LLC

Brandon Aaron, Highr1

Rob Bingham, Social Impact Consulting

Des Moines

Bernie Stone, Strategic Scouts Consulting

Jerrod Appenzeller, Earned Finance & Ultimum Consulting

Houston

Henry M Banh, Linkmode Digital Marketing

Shaundra Jacobs

Kansas City

Dave Vodarick, BV Contracting Solutions

Las Vegas

Monifa Caines, Queen of Spades Style

Edgar Rodriguez, Master The Network

Los Angeles

David Tran, Apache Team Realty

David Namazi, DVBE Insurance & Financial Services LLC

Miami

Charles Masters Rodriguez, MK3 Industries

Minneapolis

Jay Sachetti, Bundl Home

Nashville

Jayson Rivas, JHR Photography LLC

Steve Pelmore Jr.

Mock Abdelaal, Velos Labs

Jorgeluis Angel Aguayo

New York City

Dave Rossberg, David Rossberg Strategies

Sherman Williams, AIN Ventures

Philadelphia

Neferteri Strickland, TEACHERS &

Phoenix

Gabriel McKenna Groves

Carey Reddick II, ACD Group

Pittsburgh

Jessie Elizabeth Tait, Enspra Corporation

Portland

Keith Sherrill

Raleigh

Matthew Feehan, Nearside Solutions, LLC

Nisla Love, Choose Love Solutions

Simon Karmarkar, MasRefund

Paul A. Torrez, Gold Standard Auto Works

Rapid City

Chris Roness, You M.A.T.R.

Gordon Decker, Shield Guide Services

San Antonio

Rick Narpaul, Mach1 Services

Laura Narpaul, Mach1 Services

Aleha Ingle, Work Culture Works

San Diego

Joshua Schraeder, Patriot Logistics Services & Partners, Inc.

Mike Sherbakov, The Veteran Fund

Seattle

David Eichner, ICAN Software Solutions

Matt Rommel, Bluegrass Creative Media

Tampa

Mathew Snyder, RemedyGuard, LLC

Michael Parks, Daystar Photography LLC

Maryam Khazraee, RxPharmacist, LLC

Gregory H Bicknell, Heroes, Badges and Warriors

Washington DC

Rod Loges, One Degree Capital

Keith Rosenliao, Aedify

Richard Fenati

Wilmington, NC

Jose Quiros, F3TCH, Inc.

Avery Washington II, Continental-Ground

About Bunker Labs: Bunker Labs is now a part of Syracuse University's D'Aniello Institute for Veterans and Military Families. Together, they serve the veteran and military family entrepreneur community, helping them launch, grow, and scale their own businesses.

