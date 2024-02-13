IVMF's Bunker Labs Ambassador Program Welcomes New Class for Veteran Entrepreneurship

13 Feb, 2024, 08:00 ET
SYRACUSE, N.Y., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bunker Labs, now a part of Syracuse University's D'Aniello Institute for Veterans and Military Families (IVMF) is proud to announce our 2024 cohort of Ambassadors have taken the watch in 29 cities across America. These 61 service-minded entrepreneurs help veteran and military spouse entrepreneurs connect with opportunities and solve problems facing their businesses. They recently finished their initial training during a three-day event in Austin, Texas, and are ready to support the veteran and military spouse entrepreneurs and business owners in their community.
Ambassadors make a 12-month commitment to help explore, map, and develop resources within the local business ecosystem on behalf of our community, helping veteran and military spouse founders launch and grow their businesses.
"Ambassadors are positioned to be a key community business contact for all our program participants, and sometimes, a much-needed mentor and friendly face," says Barb Carson, Managing Director of Programming for IVMF. "Our Ambassadors know the ins and outs in the local business landscape, and their ability to serve as guides to our program participants and help connect them to the right contact or opportunity at the right moment makes taking that next step a reality."
If you're a veteran or military spouse entrepreneur, introduce yourself to your local Ambassador, and get better connected to the local business ecosystem. We also encourage members of the entrepreneurial support community as well as veteran entrepreneurs to reach out to their local Ambassador. Let them know what you have to offer veteran and military spouse entrepreneurs, be it capital access opportunities, mentorship, B2B services, or access to networks. You can find contact information for your local Ambassador on the Bunker Labs Community pages.
We are proud to announce the 2024 cohort of Ambassadors:
Atlanta
DeLisa Clift, Strategic Biz Solutions Unlimited LLC
Matt Butler, Rollors LLC & Tally Tumbler LLC
Austin
James Threet, Intrepidus AD
Kris Vandenberg, Vetted Kitchens
Boston
Tracy DuShane, Military Family Foundation
Charlotte
Charlie Eadie, Command Applications
Chattanooga
Mindy Freeman
John Shipp, Shipp Consulting Services
Lynda B Stephens, Corps Brands
Chicago
Justin Miller, Candor & Consideration Consulting
Lindsay Kough, Bancroft Architects + Engineers
Aniket Borole
Dallas
Daniel Newland
Denver
Nathan Gray, Meshcomm Engineering
Samuel Westfall, Archery N Motion LLC
Brandon Aaron, Highr1
Rob Bingham, Social Impact Consulting
Des Moines
Bernie Stone, Strategic Scouts Consulting
Jerrod Appenzeller, Earned Finance & Ultimum Consulting
Houston
Henry M Banh, Linkmode Digital Marketing
Shaundra Jacobs
Kansas City
Dave Vodarick, BV Contracting Solutions
Las Vegas
Monifa Caines, Queen of Spades Style
Edgar Rodriguez, Master The Network
Los Angeles
David Tran, Apache Team Realty
David Namazi, DVBE Insurance & Financial Services LLC
Miami
Charles Masters Rodriguez, MK3 Industries
Minneapolis
Jay Sachetti, Bundl Home
Nashville
Jayson Rivas, JHR Photography LLC
Steve Pelmore Jr.
Mock Abdelaal, Velos Labs
Jorgeluis Angel Aguayo
New York City
Dave Rossberg, David Rossberg Strategies
Sherman Williams, AIN Ventures
Philadelphia
Neferteri Strickland, TEACHERS &
Phoenix
Gabriel McKenna Groves
Carey Reddick II, ACD Group
Pittsburgh
Jessie Elizabeth Tait, Enspra Corporation
Portland
Keith Sherrill
Raleigh
Matthew Feehan, Nearside Solutions, LLC
Nisla Love, Choose Love Solutions
Simon Karmarkar, MasRefund
Paul A. Torrez, Gold Standard Auto Works
Rapid City
Chris Roness, You M.A.T.R.
Gordon Decker, Shield Guide Services
San Antonio
Rick Narpaul, Mach1 Services
Laura Narpaul, Mach1 Services
Aleha Ingle, Work Culture Works
San Diego
Joshua Schraeder, Patriot Logistics Services & Partners, Inc.
Mike Sherbakov, The Veteran Fund
Seattle
David Eichner, ICAN Software Solutions
Matt Rommel, Bluegrass Creative Media
Tampa
Mathew Snyder, RemedyGuard, LLC
Michael Parks, Daystar Photography LLC
Maryam Khazraee, RxPharmacist, LLC
Gregory H Bicknell, Heroes, Badges and Warriors
Washington DC
Rod Loges, One Degree Capital
Keith Rosenliao, Aedify
Richard Fenati
Wilmington, NC
Jose Quiros, F3TCH, Inc.
Avery Washington II, Continental-Ground
About Bunker Labs: Bunker Labs is now a part of Syracuse University's D'Aniello Institute for Veterans and Military Families. Together, they serve the veteran and military family entrepreneur community, helping them launch, grow, and scale their own businesses.
