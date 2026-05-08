Burford Capital Appoints Travis Lenkner as Chief Operating Officer

The company also promotes Carrie Tendler to lead Burford's asset recovery team

NEW YORK, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Burford Capital, the leading global finance and asset management firm focused on law, today announces the appointment of Travis Lenkner as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Currently serving as Burford's Chief Development Officer, Mr. Lenkner will continue to be based in London, and, as COO, will be responsible for execution and operating performance across the firm's business units. He will continue to oversee global business development and marketing, corporate development and enterprise initiatives focused on long-term growth, and will also join Burford's Commitments Committee.

Mr. Lenkner has extensive experience across legal finance, complex litigation and the management of law-related businesses. He entered the legal finance market in 2013 as a launch partner of Gerchen Keller Capital, which became a leading private fund manager focused on litigation finance prior to its acquisition by Burford in 2016. Following that acquisition, he served as a Managing Director at Burford.

Mr. Lenkner later co-founded and served as Managing Partner of a leading U.S. complex litigation law firm, where he was responsible for hiring, strategy and day-to-day management, before rejoining Burford in 2024. Earlier in his career, he served as in-house counsel at The Boeing Company, as a litigator at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP, and as a law clerk to Justice Anthony M. Kennedy of the Supreme Court of the United States and to then-Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit.

In addition to Mr. Lenkner's appointment, Burford has promoted Carrie Tendler to Managing Director and Head of its Asset Recovery team. Ms. Tendler joined Burford in 2024 as Special Counsel focused on enforcing judgments in Burford-backed matters. Prior to joining the firm, she was a partner at Kobre & Kim and, earlier, practiced at Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP, representing institutional clients in civil and regulatory matters. Ms. Tendler clerked for the Honorable Paul J. Kelly, Jr. of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit.

"Burford has a deep bench of talent, and Travis Lenkner and Carrie Tendler have quickly established themselves as strong business leaders," said Christopher Bogart, CEO of Burford Capital. "Travis's expanded role as Chief Operating Officer strengthens the firm and underscores the depth of leadership we have built across the business. He has built a strong partnership with our Chief Financial Officer, Jordan Licht, and together they will co-chair our Operating Committee, driving execution and continued growth across the business, while Jon Molot and I will continue to focus on portfolio performance and overall strategy."

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital is the leading global finance and asset management firm focused on law. Its businesses include litigation finance and risk management, asset recovery and a wide range of legal finance and advisory activities. Burford is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BUR) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: BUR) and works with companies and law firms around the world from its global network of offices.

For more information, please visit www.burfordcapital.com.

This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any ordinary shares or other securities of Burford Capital or any of its affiliates.

SOURCE Burford Capital