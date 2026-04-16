Inside the New Burford Quarterly: Legal Finance Enters New Markets and Continues to Scale Globally

Burford Quarterly No. 2 2026 explores how legal finance is gaining traction across jurisdictions and industries, reshaping how businesses and law firms approach risk and complex disputes

NEW YORK, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Burford Capital, the leading global finance and asset management firm focused on law, today releases its latest Burford Quarterly, a journal of legal finance that explores top trends at the nexus of law and finance.

Legal finance continues to expand across jurisdictions as businesses and law firms seek more sophisticated tools to manage risk and pursue complex disputes. As legal systems evolve and cross-border activity increases, demand for capital and strategic support is growing beyond historically established markets.

This edition of The Burford Quarterly examines the continued geographic expansion of legal finance, highlighting its growing adoption across new jurisdictions and industries. From Europe's evolving patent framework to the growth of arbitration in Spain and the emergence of legal finance in Korea, the issue highlights how companies are increasingly accessing external capital to realize value, manage risk and pursue complex claims in emerging markets.

"The global footprint of legal finance is expanding," said David Perla, Vice Chair at Burford Capital. "As jurisdictions adopt more sophisticated approaches to dispute resolution, businesses and law firms are recognizing legal finance as a strategic resource to support growth and manage legal risk. That shift is also evident in newer markets, where evolving legal frameworks and increasing cross-border activity are creating new demand for capital and expertise. This issue of The Burford Quarterly highlights how that evolution is unfolding across key markets, and how participants are adapting their strategies in response."

Articles in the Burford Quarterly No.2 2026 include:

Rethinking litigation strategy in a capital-constrained healthcare market

As financial pressure reshapes the healthcare sector, providers, companies and even private equity sponsors are becoming more proactive in pursuing high-value legal claims and increasingly using legal finance to do so. This article considers how financing solutions can improve liquidity, address balance sheet constraints and support the pursuit of these claims without diverting operational capital.





Unlocking IP portfolio value in Europe's new patent era

With the launch of the Unified Patent Court reshaping Europe's IP landscape, this piece explores how the enforcement and monetization of patents are evolving across the region. It examines how companies can extract greater value from their patent portfolios, and how new legal frameworks are transforming strategic approaches to patent protection, disputes and commercialization in Europe's new patent era.





As commercial arbitration in Spain evolves, so does legal finance

Spain is emerging as an increasingly important arbitration hub. This article examines key developments and trends in the Spanish arbitration market, and how businesses and law firms are incorporating funding into their dispute strategies in the region.





Opening arguments: Legal finance enters South Korea

With Korea's disputes market continuing to mature, legal finance is beginning to gain a foothold. This piece explores the regulatory, cultural and commercial factors shaping adoption, and what the entry of legal finance could mean for companies and law firms operating in the jurisdiction.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital is the leading global finance and asset management firm focused on law. Its businesses include litigation finance and risk management, asset recovery and a wide range of legal finance and advisory activities. Burford is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BUR) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: BUR) and works with companies and law firms around the world from its global network of offices.

For more information, please visit www.burfordcapital.com.

This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any ordinary shares or other securities of Burford Capital or any of its affiliates.

SOURCE Burford Capital