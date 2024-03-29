BurgerFi® Gets Saucy with HEINZ REMIX™ Debut

First ever brand to have in-restaurant customizable sauce dispenser

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BurgerFi® , owned by BurgerFi International, Inc., is taking part in the sauce revolution by being the first brand to debut the HEINZ REMIX™Machine at its 4343 N Ocean Blvd, Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, FL 33308 location. BurgerFi Fi-natics can be the first to create their very-own condiment concoctions with fresh-cut crispy, crunchier BurgerFi French fries, hand beer-battered onion rings and more.

"As a brand, we know that guests are looking for unique dining experiences, and there is nothing more distinctive than being able to create a sauce flavor profile that is custom to your craving," said Carl Bachmann, CEO of BurgerFi International. "We are excited to be the first restaurant to showcase the HEINZ REMIX™ machine at our Lauderdale by the Sea location and eager to learn more about our guest's changing tastes through this test."

The HEINZ REMIX™ machine is the first-ever customizable and IoT-enabled digital sauce dispenser that allows consumers to personalize their own flavor creations. With over 200 potential sauce combinations, HEINZ REMIX™ offers a range of "bases" – currently HEINZ Ketchup SIMPLY, HEINZ Ranch, HEINZ Mayo, and HEINZ BBQ Sauce. Fans can then personalize further with one or more "enhancers" – currently Jalapeño, Smoky Chipotle, Buffalo, and Mango – at their preferred intensity level (low, medium, high).

"Our Chef-crafted sauces are a key brand differentiator for BurgerFi so allowing guests to customize their eating experience with even more sauce options with the HEINZ REMIX™ machine is an exciting innovation," said Cindy Syracuse, CMO of BurgerFi. "Our better burger brand just keeps getting better and better. So, if you like your meals spicier, sweeter, or smokier, then BurgerFi is your spot."

BurgerFi and Heinz will launch four other HEINZ REMIX™Machines in the coming months at Delray Beach on West Atlantic Ave, Pembroke Pines in City Center, West Boca Raton in Uptown and West Palm Beach in Rosemary Square.

Guests can indulge in these latest menu delights and relish other BurgerFi favorites for dine-in, pickup, or delivery, with easy online ordering available on the BurgerFi website and app. To learn more about BurgerFi, visit www.BurgerFi.com or download the BurgerFi app for Free Fresh-Cut Fries on your first order.

BurgerFi® is chef-founded and committed to serving fresh, all-natural and quality food at all locations, online and via first-party and third-party deliveries. BurgerFi was named "The Very Best Burger" at the 2023 edition of the nationally acclaimed SOBE Wine and Food Festival, awarded #1 "Best Fast Food Burger" in USA Today's 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards, "Best Fast Casual Restaurant" in USA Today's 10 Best 2023 Readers' Choice Awards for the third consecutive year, and Fast Casual's Top Ten Brands for 10 consecutive years.

