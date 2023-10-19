BURGERFI® GOES TO THE MOVIES WITH NEW APPLE CINEMAS PARTNERSHIP

Expands to a non-traditional location growing presence and capabilities

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BurgerFi International Inc. owner of leading fast-casual brand BurgerFi® and the casual dining pizza brand Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza & Wings, is hitting theaters with their all-natural, high-quality and highly craveable burgers through a new partnership with Apple Cinemas .

The Company entered into a binding licensing agreement with Apple Cinemas to operate a BurgerFi franchise location within its Pittsford Plaza Apple Cinemas. The agreement is consistent with BurgerFi International's typical franchise agreement for non-traditional store locations. The location will provide full-service capabilities outside the theater. Customers may order BurgerFi during the week through Uber Eats, DoorDash, and GrubHub.

"This is the beginning of a new and exciting venture for BurgerFi. Non-traditional restaurants provide opportunities that wouldn't normally be available, which greatly increase the awareness and visibility of our brand," said Carl Bachmann , Chief Executive Officer for BurgerFi International. "In my experience, the best way to accelerate growth and evolution is through these non-traditional avenues. We are aggressively seeking new development opportunities and our pipeline is growing. We continue to seek unique ways to connect our brand to customers where they are in life."

The Pittsford Plaza Apple Cinemas is located at 3349 Monroe Ave. in Rochester, NY. BurgerFi will offer in-theater service, where guests can scan a QR code during their movie and food will be delivered directly to their seat. Guests can enjoy the full lineup of the brand's menu.

"We are excited for this one-of-a-kind partnership with BurgerFi. The better burger menu features a variety of chef-crafted, high-quality food, including 100% All-Natural Angus Beef with no steroids, antibiotics, growth hormones, chemicals, or additives, all-natural chicken, and their signature VegeFi® Burger," said Jegan Gomangalam, owner of Apple Cinemas.

Established in 2011, BurgerFi is a chef-driven concept with responsibly sourced ingredients, including 100% All-Natural Angus Beef with no steroids, antibiotics, growth hormones, chemicals, or additives. BurgerFi also offers vegetarian and vegan burgers along with fresh-cut fries, onion rings, shakes, frozen custards, and more.

About Apple Cinemas

Apple Cinemas is an independently owned and operated movie theater chain with locations primarily in the Northeast. The theaters offer an elevated cinema experience with their upscale seating, dining, and bar features. For more information, visit www.applecinemas.com .

About BurgerFi International (Nasdaq: BFI, BFIIW)

BurgerFi® is chef-founded and committed to serving fresh, all-natural and quality food at all locations, online and via first-party and third-party deliveries. BurgerFi was named "The Very Best Burger" at the 2023 edition of the nationally acclaimed SOBE Wine and Food Festival, awarded #1 "Best Fast Food Burger" in USA Today's 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards, "Best Fast Casual Restaurant" in USA Today's 10 Best 2023 Readers' Choice Awards for the third consecutive year, and Fast Casual's Top Ten Brands for 10 consecutive years.

