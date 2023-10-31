BURGERFI® INTRODUCES A NEW WINGMAN, JUMBO CHICKEN WINGS

The premium burger brand BurgerFi expands its offerings to include Chicken

Wings, BurgerFi Salad Bowls, and a Seasonal Shake starting November 1

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WTF… Wings Take Flight at BurgerFi® , owned by BurgerFi International, Inc. The better burger brand has an official wingman, fresh, never-frozen jumbo chicken wings. Starting Wednesday, November 1, 2023, all participating locations will now serve three flavors of Chicken Wings and four types of BurgerFi Bowls, as permanent menu additions to the restaurants. To add to the menu innovation, BurgerFi will also launch a seasonal White Chocolate Peppermint Shake for a limited time only.

BurgerFi Launches Chicken Wings. Pictured is the new Wings, Burger and Beer.

"Our chef-crafted and sensationally indulgent menu strategy makes our new chicken wings the perfect side to accompany our 100% all-natural Angus beef burgers," said Carl Bachmann, CEO of BurgerFi International. "America loves burgers, wings, and beer. And now you can get them all at BurgerFi."

The jumbo chicken wings are fresh, never frozen, and fried to crispy perfection, then sauced and tossed to order. Wings are available in three flavors: seasoned Original, Memphis Sweet BBQ, and Frank's RedHot® Buffalo. The wings are served with a choice of Blue Cheese or Ranch.

Also launching on November 1 are BurgerFi Bowls. BurgerFi Bowls combine the unbeatable flavors and fresh ingredients of BurgerFi, by mixing them into a bowl of fresh salad. The bowls feature a base with crispy lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, jalapeño, and haystack onions. Guests can top the bowls with their choice of a Burger, Cheeseburger, VegeFi® patty, or Fi'ed Chicken Tenders. The bowls are dressed with Fi Sauce and Ranch, or "on the side".

"Guests are looking for options. Not only have we added an additional chicken offering, but we are continuing to expand our menu options," said Cindy Syracuse, CMO of BurgerFi International. "In addition to our lettuce buns, BurgerFi Bowls are a strategic extension to provide options for the "veto vote" or guests who may want more variety."

Just in time for the holidays, BurgerFi is blending up a new White Chocolate Peppermint Shake. Indulge in this classic seasonal flavor that will make your spirits and taste buds bright. The shake features vanilla frozen custard mixed with white chocolate and peppermint and topped with whipped cream and crushed peppermint pieces.

Guests can savor the new menu items and all their BurgerFi favorites through dine-in service, pickup, or delivery, with convenient online ordering available on the BurgerFi website and app. To learn more about BurgerFi, visit www.BurgerFi.com or download the BurgerFi app for Free Fresh-Cut Fries on your first order.

About BurgerFi International (Nasdaq: BFI, BFIIW)

BurgerFi® is chef-founded and committed to serving fresh, all-natural and quality food at all locations, online and via first-party and third-party deliveries. BurgerFi was named "The Very Best Burger" at the 2023 edition of the nationally acclaimed SOBE Wine and Food Festival, awarded #1 "Best Fast Food Burger" in USA Today's 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards, "Best Fast Casual Restaurant" in USA Today's 10 Best 2023 Readers' Choice Awards.

Media Contact

Brianne Barbakoff

[email protected]

305.631.2283

SOURCE BurgerFi International