BURGERFI® INTRODUCES A NEW WINGMAN, JUMBO CHICKEN WINGS

News provided by

BurgerFi International

31 Oct, 2023, 10:18 ET

 The premium burger brand BurgerFi expands its offerings to include Chicken
Wings, BurgerFi Salad Bowls, and a Seasonal Shake starting November 1  

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WTF… Wings Take Flight at BurgerFi®, owned by BurgerFi International, Inc. The better burger brand has an official wingman, fresh, never-frozen jumbo chicken wings. Starting Wednesday, November 1, 2023, all participating locations will now serve three flavors of Chicken Wings and four types of BurgerFi Bowls, as permanent menu additions to the restaurants. To add to the menu innovation, BurgerFi will also launch a seasonal White Chocolate Peppermint Shake for a limited time only.

Continue Reading
BurgerFi Launches Chicken Wings. Pictured is the new Wings, Burger and Beer.
BurgerFi Launches Chicken Wings. Pictured is the new Wings, Burger and Beer.

"Our chef-crafted and sensationally indulgent menu strategy makes our new chicken wings the perfect side to accompany our 100% all-natural Angus beef burgers," said Carl Bachmann, CEO of BurgerFi International. "America loves burgers, wings, and beer. And now you can get them all at BurgerFi."

The jumbo chicken wings are fresh, never frozen, and fried to crispy perfection, then sauced and tossed to order. Wings are available in three flavors: seasoned Original, Memphis Sweet BBQ, and Frank's RedHot® Buffalo. The wings are served with a choice of Blue Cheese or Ranch.

Also launching on November 1 are BurgerFi Bowls. BurgerFi Bowls combine the unbeatable flavors and fresh ingredients of BurgerFi, by mixing them into a bowl of fresh salad. The bowls feature a base with crispy lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, jalapeño, and haystack onions. Guests can top the bowls with their choice of a Burger, Cheeseburger, VegeFi® patty, or Fi'ed Chicken Tenders. The bowls are dressed with Fi Sauce and Ranch, or "on the side".

"Guests are looking for options. Not only have we added an additional chicken offering, but we are continuing to expand our menu options," said Cindy Syracuse, CMO of BurgerFi International. "In addition to our lettuce buns, BurgerFi Bowls are a strategic extension to provide options for the "veto vote" or guests who may want more variety."

Just in time for the holidays, BurgerFi is blending up a new White Chocolate Peppermint Shake. Indulge in this classic seasonal flavor that will make your spirits and taste buds bright. The shake features vanilla frozen custard mixed with white chocolate and peppermint and topped with whipped cream and crushed peppermint pieces.

Guests can savor the new menu items and all their BurgerFi favorites through dine-in service, pickup, or delivery, with convenient online ordering available on the BurgerFi website and app. To learn more about BurgerFi, visit www.BurgerFi.com or download the BurgerFi app for Free Fresh-Cut Fries on your first order.

About BurgerFi International (Nasdaq: BFI, BFIIW)
BurgerFi® is chef-founded and committed to serving fresh, all-natural and quality food at all locations, online and via first-party and third-party deliveries. BurgerFi was named "The Very Best Burger" at the 2023 edition of the nationally acclaimed SOBE Wine and Food Festival, awarded #1 "Best Fast Food Burger" in USA Today's 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards, "Best Fast Casual Restaurant" in USA Today's 10 Best 2023 Readers' Choice Awards.

Media Contact
Brianne Barbakoff
[email protected]
305.631.2283

SOURCE BurgerFi International

Also from this source

BURGERFI® GOES TO THE MOVIES WITH NEW APPLE CINEMAS PARTNERSHIP

BurgerFi International Inc. owner of leading fast-casual brand BurgerFi® and the casual dining pizza brand Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza & Wings, is...

BurgerFi® Returns To The Big Apple With New Better Burger Lab

The big apple is now the big burger as BurgerFi®, announces its triumphant return to New York City in late December 2023 and is bringing its...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Restaurants

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Retail

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.