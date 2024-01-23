BurgerFi Shouts "Yes, Chef" With All-New Burger

News provided by

BurgerFi International

23 Jan, 2024, 08:30 ET

The better burger concept announces a savory new offering starting Jan. 23

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Join us in a chorus of "Yes, Chef!" as BurgerFi®, the maestro of better burgers owned by BurgerFi International, Inc., introduces the Yes, Chef Burger. Guests will savor the simplicity of this viral savory sensation inspired by a scene from the movie "The Menu," starting on Tuesday, January 23, 2024.

"We're embracing one of the most beloved catchphrases of recent pop culture trends, particularly on TikTok, and aligning our approach with the demands of our guests," said Carl Bachmann, CEO of BurgerFi International. "Our team is starting the New Year saying yes to flavor and yes to our guests."

The Yes, Chef Burger is a classic, featuring two all-natural Angus Beef patties hand-smashed with chargrilled onions, and melted American cheese.

"Today's foodies crave a compelling experience, whether that means something that's trending in pop culture or a fresh new take on their favorite dish," said Cindy Syracuse, Chief Marketing Officer of BurgerFi. "At BurgerFi, we're here to curate offerings that align seamlessly with the preferences and cravings of our guests.

Guests can indulge in these latest menu delights and relish other BurgerFi favorites for dine-in, pickup, or delivery, with easy online ordering available on the BurgerFi website and app. To learn more about BurgerFi, visit www.BurgerFi.com or download the BurgerFi app for Free Fresh-Cut Fries on your first order.

About BurgerFi International (Nasdaq: BFI, BFIIW)
BurgerFi® is chef-founded and committed to serving fresh, all-natural and quality food at all locations, online and via first-party and third-party deliveries. BurgerFi was named "The Very Best Burger" at the 2023 edition of the nationally acclaimed SOBE Wine and Food Festival, awarded #1 "Best Fast Food Burger" in USA Today's 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards, "Best Fast Casual Restaurant" in USA Today's 10 Best 2023 Readers' Choice Awards.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/burgerfi
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/burgerfi
Instagram: https://instagram.com/burgerfi
Threads: https://www.threads.net/@burgerfi
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@burgerfiofficial
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/BURGERFI  

Media Contact
Brianne Barbakoff
[email protected]
305.631.2283

SOURCE BurgerFi International

Also from this source

BURGERFI® INTRODUCES A NEW WINGMAN, JUMBO CHICKEN WINGS

BURGERFI® INTRODUCES A NEW WINGMAN, JUMBO CHICKEN WINGS

WTF… Wings Take Flight at BurgerFi®, owned by BurgerFi International, Inc. The better burger brand has an official wingman, fresh, never-frozen jumbo ...

BURGERFI® GOES TO THE MOVIES WITH NEW APPLE CINEMAS PARTNERSHIP

BurgerFi International Inc. owner of leading fast-casual brand BurgerFi® and the casual dining pizza brand Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza & Wings, is...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Restaurants

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Retail

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.