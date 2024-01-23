BurgerFi Shouts "Yes, Chef" With All-New Burger

The better burger concept announces a savory new offering starting Jan. 23

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Join us in a chorus of "Yes, Chef!" as BurgerFi® , the maestro of better burgers owned by BurgerFi International, Inc., introduces the Yes, Chef Burger. Guests will savor the simplicity of this viral savory sensation inspired by a scene from the movie "The Menu," starting on Tuesday, January 23, 2024.

"We're embracing one of the most beloved catchphrases of recent pop culture trends, particularly on TikTok, and aligning our approach with the demands of our guests," said Carl Bachmann , CEO of BurgerFi International. "Our team is starting the New Year saying yes to flavor and yes to our guests."

The Yes, Chef Burger is a classic, featuring two all-natural Angus Beef patties hand-smashed with chargrilled onions, and melted American cheese.

"Today's foodies crave a compelling experience, whether that means something that's trending in pop culture or a fresh new take on their favorite dish," said Cindy Syracuse, Chief Marketing Officer of BurgerFi. "At BurgerFi, we're here to curate offerings that align seamlessly with the preferences and cravings of our guests.

Guests can indulge in these latest menu delights and relish other BurgerFi favorites for dine-in, pickup, or delivery, with easy online ordering available on the BurgerFi website and app. To learn more about BurgerFi, visit www.BurgerFi.com or download the BurgerFi app for Free Fresh-Cut Fries on your first order.

BurgerFi® is chef-founded and committed to serving fresh, all-natural and quality food at all locations, online and via first-party and third-party deliveries. BurgerFi was named "The Very Best Burger" at the 2023 edition of the nationally acclaimed SOBE Wine and Food Festival, awarded #1 "Best Fast Food Burger" in USA Today's 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards, "Best Fast Casual Restaurant" in USA Today's 10 Best 2023 Readers' Choice Awards.

